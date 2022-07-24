Kailyn Lowry ‘Hurt’ by Fans Who Outed Her Secret

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry was “hurt” by trolls her outed her boyfriend’s identity before she was ready to introduce him to the public. Lowry has been dating her boyfriend — 24-year-old Elijah Scott, previously known as “hot neighbor” — since at least April, following her March split from on-again-off-again boyfriend Malik Montgomery.

In the July 21 episode of “Coffee Convos,” Lowry told co-host Lindsie Chrisley she felt forced to reveal Scott’s identity because trolls “ruined” it for her.

Chrisley was teasing about Lowry for going public with Scott so early in their relationship. The friends both started dating their boyfriends around the same time, and soft launched — or shared a cryptic picture — at similar times also. The difference is that Lowry has released all details about her new beau, while Chrisley is still remaining cautious.

Lowry told Chrisley to take her time with her new boyfriend, who she dubbed “Suburban dad.” It’s something Lowry wasn’t able to do.

“I dove head first,” Lowry said about going public with Scott before she was ready. “I dove, very much took the plunge, because, you wanna know why? Because the trolls ruined it for me, which I did mention on another podcast the other day.”

“It’s really unfair because they out the f*** out of me for every f****** thing, every person I date, every person I don’t date that they swear I had sex with,” Kail continued. “And they really outed the f*** out of me, and I’m a little bit bitter. And so when they announced it before I could, that hurt.”

Lowry Said Trolls Don’t Out Other People’s Identity

Scott wasn’t afforded the luxury of privacy — but the same can’t be said for Chris Lopez’s partner. He and his girlfriend welcomed a son, Trew Christopher, in January 2022.

The identity of Trew’s mother still remains unknown to fans.

“But they’ll never do that to Chris, you know what I mean?” Lowry noted. “So um, Chris has a whole other baby mom that he lives with and they’ll never put her out there because she didn’t ask for it. Well, Elijah didn’t ask for it either.”

“Other people don’t sign up for this,” Lowry said. “It’s not fair. It’s not fair at all.”

Lowry Said Her ‘Prison Bae’ Was Her Soulmate

While Lowry is in a relationship with Scott, she told Chrisley that “prison bae” — a formerly imprisoned man she talked to on the phone for years — was her soulmate.

“No, I loved — I still do. I say that all the time. I even told Elijah about it. Like, I will always love prison bae. Like, I will always love him,” she said.

“Forever. Like, if we ended up — I would not be surprised. Like, obviously I’m in a committed relationship but, you know, in another life,” she continued. ”

Lowry told Chrisley prison bae was “absolutely” her soulmate.

Lowry quit “Teen Mom 2” after the final season aired in May 2022.

“Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” combined into one show, called “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” but Lowry declined to participate in the new series.

“The Next Chapter” doesn’t have a premiere date yet.