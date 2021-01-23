Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Secret About Her Past

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry might be financially stable now, but it wasn’t always that way. When she was first starting out as a teen mother, Kailyn received government assistance. During her latest episode of “Coffee Convos” with co-host Lindsie Chrisley,

Kailyn revealed she was on welfare, received food stamps, and received assistance to pay her rent. Even though MTV producers urged her to talk about her financial situation on Teen Mom 2 in the early seasons, the Pothead Hair owner said she was too “embarrassed.”

“There was one season after Isaac was born where I needed to move out of my son’s father’s parent’s house, and I needed to get on my own feet. But the only way for me to do that was I had to be on welfare,” she said, as noted by The Sun. “I had to get food stamps. I had to get rent assistance for single moms, teen parents.”

Kailyn Said Welfare Was a ‘Stepping Stone’

Kailyn looks back at being on welfare and now sees it as a resource that she needed as a young, single mother. She’s no longer “embarrassed.”

“I’ll never forget where I came from. So when other people write into me… I’m like that’s what those resources are for. You use them as stepping stones to get out of that place and when you need them they’re there,” she said. “I think I should have just embraced it and taken it day by day and not been so embarrassed and owned whatever I was going through.”

Kailyn Was Accused of Hooking Up With Her Ex-Husband

Kailyn is the mother of four sons. She first had 11-year-old son Isaac Elliot with ex Jo Rivera. After their breakup, she went on to marry Javi Marroquin, and the share 7-year-old son Lincoln Marshall together. She has a tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, who is the father of her two youngest sons: 3-year-old Lux Russell and 6-month-old Creed Romello.

After claiming that Javi “tried to f*** her” in a Wawa parking lot, Kailyn denied an insinuation that she and her ex-husband had rekindled their relationship.

The accusation was made by Javi’s ex Lauren Comeau, who was distraught after she found out Javi was buying Kailyn’s old car. “Kail is disappointed that a business arrangement over vehicles today was blown out of proportion. All [insinuations] made against her on [Lauren’s] live were false,” the star’s rep told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Javi also denied the allegations. “While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” he told In Touch Weekly. “My only focus right now is creating healthy co-parenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”

Teen Mom 2 has finished airing for this season, but Teen Mom OG is slated to return to MTV on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry Reacts to Lauren Comeau’s Cheating Insinuation