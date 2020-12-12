Kailyn Lowry Reacts to Being ‘Secretly Engaged’ to UFC Fighter Rumor

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry reacted to claims she was “secretly engaged” to Tabari Grubbs, a UFC fighter. The rumor swirled after rumors circulated that she was planning to marry William “Busta” Loper, the father of her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared a screenshot of her “Girl Gang” group chat after she received well-wishes from her friends. “And you’re secretly engaged to a UFC fighter. Congrats,” one person wrote. “Where should I send the gift?”

Lowry said she was “screaming” at the accusation.

“LOL I mean… does this mean it’s a double wedding with Chris’s dad,” the friend added. “These people will believe anything.”

The gossip about Lowry being engaged to Grubbs swirled after she posted a shirtless photo of the MMA athlete holding Lux. It turns out that Grubbs, however, is dating Lowrys friend, Sterling Black, according to In Touch Weekly. The publication noted they are the ones who are engaged, with Black having an engagement ring in her Instagram bio and a wedding registry online.

Lowry went to Texas for Thanksgiving, which is where she met up with Grubbs and Black. It was her first time traveling with all four children: 10-year-old Isaac, 7-year-old Lincoln, 3-year-old Lux and 4-month-old Romello Creed.

“Yesterday was my first time flying with all 4 babes & it was Mello’s first flight,” she wrote on November 25. “#kailandthechaos takes texas.”

Lopez Responded To The Engagement Rumors

Fans aren’t the only ones talking about Lowry potentially being engaged. The gossip even made its way to Lopez, who was confused about the speculation. He responded to the scuttlebutt when asked by his followers on social media.

“I [have] seen this question asked like five times and had no clue what y’all were talking about,” he previously wrote. “I just found out from y’all asking me about it.”

Lopez’s Dad Slammed The Accusations About His Rumored Engagement To Lowry

Lopez’s father was not happy when he read about the gossip involving himself. As noted by Hidden Remote, he wrote a lengthy response where he slammed the engagement accusations.

I’M SO GLAD THAT U GUYS ARE NOT FALLING FOR THIS BULL!!!!!! YEAH THIS IS CROSSING THE LINE & TAKING IT TO FAR NOW!!!!!! SMH I’M ACTUALLY TRULY SURPRISED AT THE EXISTENT THE WOULD GO FOR SOMEONE TO CLICK ON THEIR FAKE STORY!!!!!! THIS IS JUST STUPID!!!! I’VE READ SOME COMMENTS & THE ONES THAT I READ I WOULD LIKE TO THANK U FOR NOT FALLING VICTIM TO THE PROPAGANDA!!!! LMBO U GUYS HAVE A BLESSED DAY!!!!!

Lopez added he had no interest in being “famous” and condemned the gossip as “clickbait.”

I DON’T WANT OR DESIRE TO BE EVEN CLOSE TO FAMOUS!!!!! BIBLE I DON’T!!¡! This show combined with media, fans & trolls will put so much unwanted pressure & attention on a family that if the family isn’t grounded in their higher power the family structure will bust at the seams!!!!! That’s why I pray over my grandson’s, my son & Kail too DAILY!! NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ANY OF US SHALL PROSPER!!!! I really appreciate u posting this with a true, real narrative & allowing your followers to have a voice on the subject (they all knew it was click bait)!! Question… How do I find out u is the original author of this post?? It’s even on Snapchat now!!!!! If u think of anything please DM me!! Thanks again & God bless!!!!

