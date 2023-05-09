Kailyn Lowry Shades Her Ex in New TikTok

Former “Teen Mom 2″ star Kailyn Lowry caught the attention of fans on Tuesday, May 2 after she shaded one of her baby daddies on TikTok.

Kailyn Lowry Jokes About Co-Parenting on TikTok

The mother-of-four posted a video of her enjoying a glass of red wine alongside text about one of her exes.

“When your child’s father keeps trying you but you practice your tools from therapy,” the text read.

She included the hashtag “baby daddy” in the caption.

Kailyn shares her eldest son Issac with her high school boyfriend Jo Rivera. Three years after giving birth to Issac, she welcomed her second son Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. She later welcomed two more sons, Lux and Creed, with her ex Chris Lopez.

Fans rushed to the comment section of the May 2 TikTok to try and decipher which of Kailyn’s three baby daddies she was referencing in the post.

“Blink once if it’s Joe, twice if it’s Javi, three times if it’s Chris or ten times if it’s all three 😂 😂 🥰,” one TikTok user wrote.

“Which one? 😳,” a second user asked.

“I’m thinking Chris,” a third fan theorized. “Joe is married and happy I believe and pretty sure Javi [just] got back with umm.. what’s her name lol.”

“Serious question. Which one? I’m betting Javi,” a fourth user commented.

Kailyn did not reveal which of her baby daddies inspired her May TikTok.

Kailyn Lowry Shares Update on Her Co-parenting Relationships

In the past, Kailyn has been open about discussing the ups and downs of her co-parenting relationships. The MTV star hasn’t always been on the best terms with her children’s fathers but she recently told fans she is in a good place with all three of her baby daddies.

On the April 6 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos,” Kailyn told co-host Lindsie Chrisley that she has recently been getting along with her exes.

The “Pride Over Pity” author told listeners she approached her ex Chris Lopez at a basketball game and asked if they could call a truce.

“On Sunday, I was like, ‘Chris…Please, let’s just do a truce. Whatever it is going to take to do what we have to do for these f***ing kids” she said on the April 6 episode. “So, we’ve been getting along this week.”

Kailyn then went on to share a promising update on her relationship with her ex-husband Javi.

“Surprisingly, Javi said hi to me at Lincoln’s basketball over the weekend,” she said.“We don’t have to be best friends. We don’t have to have a conversation but you saying, ‘Hi, good morning,’ to me was like, okay, we’re at least getting along. We can at least be civil in the same area. I’m happy with that.”

Kailyn has been on good terms with her first baby daddy Jo Rivera for awhile. She even co-hosts a podcast called “Baby Mamas No Drama” with his wife Vee Rivera.

