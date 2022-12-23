Kailyn Lowry Seemingly Throws Shade at Her Exes on Instagram

Kailyn Lowry caught fans’ attention on Thursday, December 22 after she reshared a video of “Tonight’s Conversation Cards” host Ace Metaphor on her Instagram story.

In the video, Ace calls out men who don’t respect the mother of their children.

“[The] way certain men talk about the mother of [their] children gets on my nerves,” he said in the video. “If you have a child with a woman, you honor that woman.”

The video’s caption read, “Stop disrespecting the mother of your children!”

Lowry did not reveal if the post was directed at one of her exes but the “Teen Mom” star has made headlines recently over drama with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to Kailyn’s Post

A fan shared a screenshot of Lowry’s post on Reddit along with the title, “Kail..respect is a [two-way] street.”

Fans replied to the post sharing their thoughts on the MTV star’s recent Instagram story.

“I mean, you kind of get back what you put out there Kail,” one fan replied. “I don’t like Javi but he’s asked you to stop posting or talking about him publicly, which you didn’t respect . You have to give respect to get it.”

“Lead by example with showing respect,” another fan wrote.

Where Does Kailyn Stand With Her Exes?

Fans on Reddit seemed to think the post was aimed at either Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares nine-year-old son Lincoln, or Chris Lopez, with whom Lowry shares sons Lux, 5, and Creed, 2.

Lowry’s relationship with her ex Jo Rivera, with whom she shares eldest son Issac, has greatly improved in recent years. She currently hosts a podcast with Rivera’s wife Vee Torres called “Baby Mamas No Drama.” Rivera has appeared numerous times on the podcast.

However, Lowry’s relationship with Marroquin and Lopez has remained complicated.

The “Teen Mom” star made headlines last month after she spoke candidly about her fractured relationship with Marroquin on the Thursday, November 17 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos.”

“He won’t even look at me or speak to me if I’m in his presence,” she told host Lindsie Chrisley.

Lowry did not reveal the reason she and Marroquin are not on speaking terms but she hinted that Marroquin’s relationship with Lauren Comeau could be a factor.

“If he wants to be in a relationship or not, I’m ok with that, I’m comfortable with that,” she said on the podcast. “I don’t care if he’s in a relationship or not.”

The rift could also be because of an argument the former couple had a few months back.

In the September 8 episode of “Coffee Convos,” Lowry revealed that Marroquin was upset after she mentioned him and his family on the podcast.

Lowry’s relationship with Lopez has also made headlines in recent years.

According to E! News, Lopez made comments about co-parenting on an episode of “Teen Mom 2” that didn’t sit right with Lowry.

“Why can’t I chill with my kids the way other dads get to chill with theirs?” he said on the episode. “They don’t give them to me. When we good, I can see my kids whenever they want. But when they get in their feelings, it’s a while different.”

Lowry took to Instagram after the episode aired to share her thoughts on Lopez’s statements.

“I wanted to address the way my co-parenting situation was portrayed this week, as I don’t think it paints the full picture,” she wrote in a March 16 Instagram post.

“The choices I’ve had to make have been very challenging for me. I’ve always wanted the best for my kids and Chris is no exception to that,” she continued. “But there are extenuating circumstances involving Chris that were not present with Javi or Jo.”

She ended the post with, “Just because it wasn’t as easy with Chris doesn’t mean my character and feelings have changed when it comes to my kids’ relationships with their dad.”

READ NEXT: Maci Bookout Gives Update on Bentley’s Relationship With Ex Ryan Edwards