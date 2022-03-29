‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Shares Cryptic Post Amid Feud With Leah Messer

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry caught fans’ attention after sharing a cryptic message on her Instagram story. The 30-year-old posted a quote by Maria Consiglio that many fans thought was a dig at her co-star, Leah Messer.

The quote read, “narcissists never want to discuss what they did, they only want to discuss your reaction to what they did. They are experts at turning everything around and making it your fault.”

According to The Sun, Lowry shared a similar message on her story the day prior. She reshared a post from the Instagram account @richness.mind that read, “my past is dead to me. I only care about my future and right now.” Above the post, she wrote, “always grateful for the lessons I’ve learned along the way.”

Kailyn Lowry & Leah Messer Feud Explained

While Lowry didn’t reveal the motive behind her recent Instagram stories, “Teen Mom” fans thought her falling out with Leah Messer may be the impetus.

Lowry unfollowed Messer on Instagram earlier this month, telling her followers she doesn’t trust anyone.

An insider told The Sun that the feud between Lowry and Messer kicked off because of Messer’s relationship with Briana DeJesus.

“Once Briana and Leah were on the ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ and Leah wasn’t mean to Briana, that didn’t sit well with Kail,” the source revealed. “After the Family Reunion trip, Leah and Briana have stayed friendly and Briana frequently comments on Leah’s pics.”

“While Kail used to comment all the time on Leah’s pics, that seemed to stop once Briana began commenting and, as we’ve all seen, Kail now unfollowed Leah,” the source added.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Slam Kailyn Lowry

Lowry didn’t limit her frustration to Instagram alone. The MTV star shared another cryptic message on Twitter.

“The burden of proof is always on the wrong person,” she wrote in a March 27 tweet.

“Teen Mom” fans weren’t impressed by the statement and replied to the tweet calling the MTV star attention-seeking.

“She just LOVES the attention she gets,” one Twitter user replied. “She has used men her whole life. That has gotten Kail nowhere. Even Chris got a spot on the show. So now he has a voice. She don’t like that.”

“You need to get over S*** and move on! Your life is nothing but drama,” another user wrote.

Some fans agreed with Lowry’s statement and showed support for the “16 and Pregnant” alum in the replies.

“Very accurate,” one fan wrote.

“Ain’t this the damn truth,” another user replied.

