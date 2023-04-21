Kailyn Lowry Jokes About Having a Favorite Child in New TikTok

Kailyn Lowry had fans laughing on Wednesday, April 19 after she shared a funny TikTok with her eldest son Issac. In the video, Kailyn mouthed along to a soundbite from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” in which Kim Kardashian and Kanye West discuss having a favorite child.

Kailyn mouthed along to Kim’s part, which said, “Saint happens to be one of my favorite human beings.”

Issac mouthed along to Kanye’s response, which said, “I don’t think it’s good when like parents feel like ‘This is my favorite child.'”

Kailyn captioned the post, “It truly does depend on the day.”

Fans agreed with Kailyn and Kim in the comment section.

“My favorite changes daily,” one TikTok user wrote. “It’s whoever is driving me least crazy 😂. I love them both more than I can explain…but it still changes daily.”

“So true 😂,” another user wrote.

Kailyn Denies Having a Favorite Kid

The “Teen Mom” star has denied favoritism claims in the past, shutting down critics who accused her of having a favorite child based on her social media.

In a July 2021 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos,” the mother-of-four dismissed fans who claimed she favored her son Lux.

Kailyn’s co-host Lindsie Chrisley was the first to bring up the topic, telling listeners she gets annoyed reading comments that say Kailyn has a favorite child.

“I genuinely think that you love all of your children differently,” she said on the podcast. “You love them the same, but different. You have some things in common with some kids that you don’t with [the others]. But then you have something else in common with that child that you wouldn’t with [the others].”

“I just don’t see you really having a favorite kid,” she added.

Kailyn said that fans assumed she favored her son Lux because she had more photos with him, noting that her other sons don’t like to take pictures.

“I don’t have a favorite,” she told listeners.

Kailyn Lowry Reveals Which Child Is the Hardest to Parent

Play

Kail's Parenting Decisions + Jade and Kloie Visit Sean in Rehab 💞 Teen Mom 2 Kail picks a topic for her podcast, gentle parenting! She explains her parenting decisions and how each of her boys differ. Meanwhile, Jade, Kloie + Chau visit Sean for the first time since he left for rehab. Teen Mom 2 is all-new Tuesdays at 8p on MTV! #TeenMomOG #TeenMom2 #MTV Paramount+ is here! Stream all… 2022-04-13T20:00:48Z

In the past, Kailyn has admitted that some of her children are easier to parent than others.

In a 2022 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” the MTV star revealed which one of her kids is the hardest to parent during a conversation with her friend Sarah and her “Coffee Convos” co-host Lindsie Chrisley.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum admitted her eldest son Issac is the hardest of her four children to parent.

“Issac and I buttheads the most 100 percent,” she said. Lindsie then asked Kailyn if she thinks Issac and her are the most alike of her kids.

“Yes,” Kailyn replied.

Kailyn also shared that her son Lincoln, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, is the easiest to parent.

“Lincoln [is] an angel,” she told Lindsie and Sarah.

When it comes to parenting her two youngest children, Lux and Creed, Kailyn said “You just never know what [you’re going to] get.”

Stay tuned for more “Teen Mom” updates.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to ‘Beautiful’ Video of Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Sophia