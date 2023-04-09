Kailyn Lowry Shares Update on Her Relationship With Her Baby Daddies

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry gave fans an update on her relationship with her baby daddies on the Thursday, April 6 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kailyn & Chris Lopez Call a Truce

On Thursday’s episode, Kailyn and her co-host Lindsie Chrisley chatted about the struggles of co-parenting. After Lindsie talked about the current state of her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband Will Campbell, Kailyn revealed she has recently been getting along with her ex’s Chris Lopez and Javi Marroquin.

The mother-of-four said she approached Chris at her son’s football game and asked if they could call a truce.

“On Sunday, I was like, ‘Chris…Please, let’s just do a truce. Whatever it is going to take to do what we have to do for these f***ing kids. I love the kids. You love these kids. Please, let’s do a truce,'” she told Lindsie.

“So, we’ve been getting along this week,” she added.

Kailyn shares her two youngest sons Lux and Creed with Chris.

The MTV star then shared a new development in her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband Javi, with whom she shares 9-year-old son Lincoln.

“Surprisingly, Javi said hi to me at Lincoln’s basketball over the weekend,” she said on the Thursday episode. “We don’t have to be best friends. We don’t have to have a conversation but you saying, ‘Hi, good morning,’ to me was like, okay, we’re at least getting along. We can at least be civil in the same area. I’m happy with that.”

Kailyn’s relationship with Javi has come a long way in the last few months. In November 2022, Kailyn said she and Javi were not on speaking terms on the November 17 episode of “Coffee Convos.”

“He won’t even look at me or speak to me if I’m in his presence,” she said on the podcast.

It’s been six or seven years since we got divorced, and we know what we’re capable of,” she said. “So why, [after] seven years, are we not ok to say thank you to each other or hi and bye? I don’t care if he’s in a relationship or not. Hi and bye, [there are] no boundaries crossed.”

Where Does Kailyn Stand With Ex Jo Rivera?

Kailyn shares her eldest son Issac with her high school boyfriend Jo Rivera, who fans were first introduced to on “16 and Pregnant.”

Fans have watched the ups and downs of Kailyn and Jo’s co-parenting relationship play out on “Teen Mom 2.” While the two haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, they appear to currently be on good terms.

In February, Kailyn told People that her ex has been a good support system for her as she embarks on her endeavors.

“Surprisingly enough, after everything we went through, Jo has been a really big support system for me, especially now that I work with his wife in the podcasting space,” she told the outlet. “He’s cheering for both of us. So, it’s been really, really nice.”

Kailyn hosts a podcast called “Baby Mamas No Drama” with Jo’s wife Vee Rivera.