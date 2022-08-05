Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Signed a Two Million Dollar Contract

Kailyn Lowry is making bank from her podcast “Coffee Convos.” The “Teen Mom” star has come a long way since she made her MTV debut on “16 and Pregnant” over a decade ago.

On an episode of her podcast “Barely Famous,” Lowry revealed she and her “Coffee Convos” co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, recently signed a two million dollar deal.

A “Teen Mom” fan account shared the news with fans on Instagram.

“In a recent #BarelyFamous episode, #KailLowry revealed that she and #LindsieChrisley signed on Coffee Convos for $2M. She wasn’t lying about that podcast money😮‍💨,” they wrote in the caption.

Fans React to Kailyn Lowry’s Two Million Dollar Deal

“Teen Mom” fans commented on the post congratulating Lowry on her success.

“Say what you want about her but she never stops making that 💰💰💰,” one fan wrote.

“That’s amazing!! Seems like she knows [what] she’s doing financially,” another Instagram user commented.

“One thing about Kail, she gets to the coin,” a third user added.

“Sooooo does anyone wanna start a podcast with me? 🙋🏼‍♀️,” a fourth user joked.

“I love that podcast well deserved 👏,” a fifth fan commented.

Lowry also commented on the post, thanking fans for their continued support.

“The comments pass the vibe check,” she wrote. “Still thanking [MTV] every day for the platform & all my listeners who listen 🤩🤩🤩.”

Kailyn Lowry Says She Makes More From Podcasting Than ‘Teen Mom’

In May 2022, Lowry announced she was stepping away from the “Teen Mom” franchise after appearing on the show for over a decade.

According to Us Weekly, the mother-of-four shared the news with fans during the season 11 “Teen Mom 2” reunion, which aired on May 24.

“I think I need to move on,” she said in the episode, Us Weekly reported. “I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

During an exclusive interview with E! News that same month, Lowry said her decision stemmed from shifting priorities.

“I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore,” she told the outlet. “I decided it was time for me to move on.”

Lowry teased her departure from the franchise a month earlier during an April 2022 episode of her podcast “Barely Famous,” telling Perez Hilton she makes more money from her podcasts than she does from “Teen Mom.”

Kailyn Lowry Wants Her Own Show

During her interview with Perez Hilton in April, Lowry also teased that she would be interested in a “Teen Mom” spinoff focused solely on her life.

“I personally feel like I have enough going on to do my own show,” she said. “Unless they want to offer that to me, or they want to work on something like that. I just don’t know.”

“Why am I going to take a pay cut to do the same amount of work and also not be able to tell my story with full transparency,” she continued. “I want to to do that, despite what other people may say.”

