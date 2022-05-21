Kailyn Lowry Slams Briana DeJesus on Social Media

The feud continues! “Teen Mom 2” stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus have continued to take jabs at each other on social media despite a judge dismissing their longstanding defamation case last month.

Earlier this week, DeJesus added fuel to the fire by sharing a cryptic message on her Instagram story.

According to The Sun, she shared a screenshot of a letter that read, “Briana, Kailyn’s payment will come to our trust account, and we will be writing a check to you…It will take a few days for her payment to clear.”

DeJesus included a red heart emoji next to the text.

It is unclear who sent the letter to DeJesus.

Kailyn Lowry Reacts to Briana DeJesus’s Instagram Story

Lowry addressed the recent post with a series of tweets, accusing DeJesus of being “obsessed” with her.

“One sided beef is an obsession,” she wrote in a May 19 tweet.

In a separate tweet, The MTV star wrote, “do you want a shirt or mug?” She included a link to a graphic t-shirt with the definition of obsession printed on the garment.

“The state of being obsessed with someone or something,” the shirt read. “Living rent free in someone’s head.”

Fans React to Briana DeJesus’s Post

A “Teen Mom” fan account reposted DeJesus’s shady Instagram story and Lowry’s tweets, alongside the caption, “day number what of the back and forth?”

They ended the post, writing, “ZzzzZzzz,” signaling that fans are growing tired of the drama.

“Teen Mom” viewers fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on the feud.

Some fans voiced their support for Lowry in the comments.

“Always team kail especially over bri lol,” one fan wrote.

“I love kail lol always have ❤️,” another user commented.

“Bri is the one who started this let’s be real [people],” a third user added.

Other fans took DeJesus’s side and called Lowry out for filing the defamation lawsuit in the first place.

“How can she say one sided beef when she’s the one who started this mess with the lawsuit? 🙄🙄🙄 ,” one user wrote.

“The obsession comes from the person who filed a bs lawsuit 🥴,” another user wrote.

“How is the beef one sided when kail took her to court 😂,” another fan added.

