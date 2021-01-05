Kailyn Lowry Changes Son’s Name Amid Drama With Ex

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry quietly revealed that she changed her youngest son’s name. Five-month-old Romello Creed’s name was changed to Romello Creed Lopez-Lowry. When he was first born in July, Creed’s last name wasn’t hyphenated. Kailyn’s fourth son has confused fans, with the Teen Mom 2 star often referring to her baby by his middle name. Occasionally, however, she calls him “Mello,” a nickname that stems from his first name.

The name change was first picked up by The Sun, who noticed Kailyn’s indirect announcement in January 2021 while she was replying to a fan. “What is his full name?!” a fan asked. “It’s Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez now,” she said.

Kailyn, 28, made the comment under her January 2 Instagram post, two pictures of baby Creed. She simply captioned the post, “I love you.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if she hyphenated her other sons’ names. Lowry has four boys, two of whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. Isaac Elliot Rivera is her 10-year-old son with ex Jo Rivera; 7-year-old Lincoln Marshall Marroquin is her son with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and 3-year-old Lux Russell Lowry and Romello Creed Lopez-Lowry are the sons she shares with Chris.

She and Chris have struggled to co-parent together, with The Sun reporting Kailyn was arrested in September after they got into a fight over Chris cutting Lux’s hair. She allegedly “punched her baby daddy Chris Lopez several times with a closed fist,” the publication wrote at the time. In a statement to Heavy, Kailyn denied the allegations against her.

Some Fans Don’t Like the Name ‘Romello’

With Kailyn clearing up that her son’s first name is Romello and that his last name is now Lowry-Lopez, it led some on Reddit to gossip about the baby’s moniker. Some people said she might have just picked it because of the double “L.”

“Double ‘LL’s to match Elliot, Marshall, and Russell (all other kids middle names),” one person wrote. “I doubt Romello has any specific meaning other than that she just liked the way it sounds, but I could be wrong.”

“That’s crazy that she has renamed her last two kids,” another added. “This is not normal.”

A different netizen was surprised that Kailyn didn’t give Creed her last name to begin with. “It’s so crazy to me that women who are not married/permanent relationship ever give their kids anything other than their own last name,” the person said. “I know those gender/societal norms can be hard to break but seriously would avoid the name drama. And Kail isn’t even the only one to have name drama (though she certainly has it the most)!”

Kailyn Accused Her Ex, Javi, Of Trying to Sleep With Her

While Kailyn’s relationship with Chris is in rocky territory, she’s also struggling to navigate co-parenting with her ex-husband. At the beginning of the new Teen Mom 2 season, Kailyn claimed that Javi tried to hook up with her. She made the confession while complaining about Javi, who allegedly didn’t want to drive out of his way to pick up their son Lincoln but was willing to meet up with her for sex.

When the October episode aired she regretted exposing Javi, saying it wasn’t right for his girlfriend to have to hear that on national television. She quickly issued a public response to Lauren Comeau, someone she had feuded with in the past.

“I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi and me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on TV. I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.”

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry Gives Update on Relationship With Javi Marroquin