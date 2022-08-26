Kailyn Lowry Is Scared, Reveals She’s Being ‘Stalked’

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry said is being stalked by paparazzi amid rumors she’s pregnant with her fifth baby.

Lowry talked about the incident — which she deemed “scary” — on the August 25 episode of “Coffee Convos” with her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley. Lowry added that she went to the police, but was accused of “wasting” police resources and threatened with a felony.

“I’ve been chased by paparazzi for three days,” Lowry said. “I’m frustrated because I literally felt like I couldn’t even shower naked because I felt like someone was watching me. Because they’ve been outside my house. They follow me everywhere I go. I literally have 10 pictures in my phone of every place I went yesterday and they follow me.”

Lowry said the police didn’t help her.

“I went to the police for help and they told me because I left out information — I guess that they were paparazzi –that I wasted resources. But I didn’t know it mattered that they were paparazzi,” she told Chrisley. “Now I’m scared. Because at first it was funny but now it’s not funny because I feel like they’re watching me in my bathroom.”

Lowry quit “Teen Mom 2” in April 2022 because she wanted to focus on her four children and her other business ventures.

Paparazzi did capture pictures of Lowry in July amid speculation that she was pregnant with her fifth child and her first with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. The photos — which showed Lowry wearing a blue T-shirt and black leggings — were taken outside her house in Deleware and published by The Sun.

Why Lowry’s ‘Scared’ of the Paparazzi

Lowry started to feel threatened by the man following her — who drives a white Fiat — when he followed her for more than 30 minutes on the highway and made a dangerous turn.

“This guy’s not aggressive, but he did bust a u-y in the middle of the highway,” Lowry told Chrisley on “Coffee Convos.” “That’s scary. You’re literally following me for 30 minutes to pick up my kids. You don’t need to know where I pick my kids up.”

Lowry said her neighbors have called the police and contacted her about people taking pictures outside her house.

“When I went to the police I got in trouble because I didn’t mention it was paparazzi,” she told Chrisley.

“Now I’m being stalked. It’s not okay. It’s not safe,” she said about her reasoning for going to the authorities.

Lowry said she didn’t tell police she suspected it was paparazzi who were “stalking” her because she didn’t know if that was the truth.

Lowry Said She’s Afraid to Go to the Police Now

The police didn’t take kindly to Lowry leaving out that it was paparazzi she was afraid of.

“I have never in my life been talked to the way she screamed at me and she pointed her fingers in my face,” she said about the sergeant she spoke to.

The paparazzi followed Lowry to the police station, so the sergeant went outside to speak to him.

“She comes back inside guns blazing. Screaming at me, telling me that I have 30 seconds to explain myself before she locks me up for a felony for wasting police resources,” Lowry said. “I have never… in my life been treated like that. I understand that you have to take everything people say with a grain of salt — but I wish that someone could see how she treated me.”

“Her fingers were in my face,” she added.

The sergeant told Lowry that paparazzi following a reality TV star “changes everything.”

“This must be a publicity stunt,” the officer told Lowry. “She told me to stop my crocodile tears. I have never in my life been talked to like that.”

Lowry said she didn’t intentionally leave out any information.

“Now I never want to go to the police ever again because I feel like I did something wrong,” she told Chrisley.