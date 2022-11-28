Kailyn Lowry Admits to Struggles After Scandal

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry revealed she struggles to maintain some of her friendships during the November 25 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast.

Lowry had a falling out with her former friend, mononymously known as Darcy, whom Lowry met online two years ago. Darcy went on Instagram live, and hurled various accusations at Lowry. She claimed the former “Teen Mom 2” star was pregnant — even though she’s repeatedly debunked the rumor — accused Lowry of leaking Chelsea Houska’s lawsuit, and made other accusations.

The topic came up when Lowry answered a fan question, which was read by Lowry’s friend and producer, Kristen Hook: “How do you maintain healthy friendships?”

“I don’t,” Lowry said with a laugh. “I have… I’m having a hard time.”

Lowry didn’t talk about Darcy specifically on the podcast.

“You know what, I have a lot to say on this because I do struggle with this,” Lowry admitted. “I do have a hard time and I’m not trying to, um, call anyone out specifically.”

Lowry said she even struggled with her relationship with Hook, because she finds it difficult to balance their work and friendship relationship.

Lowry said she had one friend who recently called her out on “her s***” and “he was right.”

“I just straight up apologized because he was 100% correct,” Lowry said.

Lowry Gave an Example of Someone She Had a Conflict With

She went on to read a text from a friend who she had a conflict with after she let him down. She respected that he told her why she was upset, and she vowed to make it better. “That’s the type of friendship I want,” Lowry told Hook. Lowry said she sees rumors online that she doesn’t like to be called out, and they’re incorrect.

One mistake she makes though is prioritizing “the wrong people.”

“I hope that our relationship can still go on, you know, and thrive and get better and now he can come to me and it’s not an argument, I feel like that builds trust.

Darcy Said She Was an ‘Informant’ For Lowry But Denied Being an ‘Obsessed’ Fan

Darcy said she and Lowry started their friendship after she ratted on Lowry’s ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

“Let’s just call it what it is: I was an informant. I was a rat and I was feeding her information, that’s how our friendship started. That’s how this obsession started,” Darcy said on Instagram, according to a recording posted by Teen Mom Chatter.

Dary denied being an obsessed fan, claiming Lowry sent her naked pictures and would call her crying about her problems.

“I don’t know how many people do that with an obsessed fan,” Darcy said. “I was there for her like a clown, like the clown that I am.”

Darcy hinted Lowry could be pregnant, saying the former “Teen Mom” star sent her an ultrasound picture. “But that can be a lie too,” Darcy said. “I thought about it.”

Heavy reached out to Lowry’s rep for comment on the situation, but they didn’t issue a response.