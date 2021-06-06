Kailyn Lowry Slammed by Fans Over Surgery

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry is no stranger to elective surgery. The MTV personality revealed she was considering getting a gastric sleeve because of the weight gain she experienced after being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormone disorder that makes it difficult for the body to use insulin.

Kailyn, 29, explained her “weight gain has been rapid” during her June 2 appearance on the A Cyster & Her Mister podcast, cited by The Sun.

“I feel desperate to lose weight. I went to see a doctor for the gastric sleeve. That’s how desperate I am for these changes,” the mother-of-four said. “Everything that I do is based on my image, and what I look like, and how much weight I’ve gained or lost.”

Kailyn has more than 4 million followers on Instagram and dealing with the fluctuation in her weight in front of so many people has been hard to manage. “Being in the public eye and kind of dealing with this right now has been harder than I thought,” she said. “I’m talking in two weeks I couldn’t fit into my jeans anymore. I literally panicked.”

Viewers Mocked Kailyn Over Considering Another Elective Surgery

If Kailyn were to follow through with getting a gastric sleeve, it wouldn’t be the first time she opted for elective surgery.

In 2016, Kailyn went under the knife for the first time with Dr. Michael Salzhauer, the celebrity plastic surgery also known as “Dr. Miami.” She underwent a tummy tuck and Brazilian butt lift, which Dr. Miami broadcasted live on his famous Snapchat account.

“Teen Mom” fans on Reddit were skeptical about Kailyn getting the gastric sleeve.

“She’s obviously looking for a ‘quick fix’ type of solution,” they said. “Much like all of her other procedures, she seems to think a gastric sleeve will magically make her skinny and stay that way.”

“A gastric sleeve for her would be a really selfish choice,” another added. “This is her diet biting her in the ass and not an actual medical condition she needs to surgically address right now.”

Most people on the Reddit thread didn’t think the procedure would be appropriate for the star. “I’m sure it’s PCOS and not being at home all the time, not eating well or eating too much and never exercising,” they wrote. “She seriously doesn’t get how hard it is to lose weight she went to the gym three times once and now she’s like ‘wow didn’t work must be PCOS.”

Trolls Attacked Kailyn Over Her Weight Gain

The MTV personality previously opened up about her condition on her Coffee Convos podcast, telling co-host Lindsie Chrisley she has 10 cysts on one of her ovaries, and a massive cyst that’s nearly half the size of her organ on the other ovary.

As if feeling uncomfortable in her own body wasn’t enough, Kailyn described being hit with fat-shaming comments from trolls.

“The comments that I get about my weight on social media and being on the show has been the hardest part for me,” she said on an earlier episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, as cited by The Sun.

“And that’s where I get emotional because I didn’t expect it and it’s not something I’ve been able to control,” the Deleware resident continued. “I’ve tried. And so when people comment and they’re like pig, cow, this that and the third, I’m like well f***. Something is wrong.”

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry’s Family Member Lashes Out After New Dis