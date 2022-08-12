Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Her Estranged Mom, Suzi Irwin

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry has been answering questions from fans on Instagram, and she decided to open up when someone asked about her mother, Suzi Irwin.

The two have been estranged for years, with Lowry cutting her mom out of her life. Lowry claimed her mother struggles with an addiction to alcohol and hasn’t since her kids since Lincoln was a baby, meaning she’s never met 5-year-old Lux or 2-year-old Creed.

“Do you ever miss your mom?” one person asked.

This is such a complex question. So she was never a mom to me but oddly, yes, I miss her. And I say oddly because I’ve always said you can’t miss what you never had. But I want a mom. I wish had a mom — not even for me. But a grandmother for my kids.

Fans Rallied Behind Lowry

Fans on Reddit offered support to Lowry, especially those who said they also had complex relationships with their mothers.

“Idc how much you hate Kail, she doesn’t deserve this shit; nobody does,” said one fan. “This just makes me sad.”

“i can’t stand kail but this is one aspect where i genuinely feel for her. it hurts like hell having a strained relationship with a parent – let alone the only one you have. it’s something that really never goes away no matter how much time goes by,” reads one of the most popular comments, with more than 50 upvotes.

“First time I’ve related to her,” reads another top response, with nearly 100 upvotes. “It sucks.”

Why Did Lowry Cut Her Mom Off?

The last time Lowry openly spoke about her mother, she said there wasn’t a specific event that made her cut ties with Irwin.

“There was no final straw,” Lowry told her followers in May 2021, per The Sun. “I was just tired and I knew if I had any chance at personal growth and being a good mom I had to cut off the dead weight.”

Lowry, 30, wrote that it’s easier to keep her mom at a distance.

“I don’t want my mom in my life until I feel she’s accepted responsibility for how I’ve seen her behave,” she penned in her memoir, “Pride Over Pity,” cited by The Sun.

“It hasn’t exactly been easy for me to block her out completely, but now that she doesn’t contact me very often, I’ve found keeping her out to be much more manageable.”

One of the last times “Teen Mom” fans saw Lowry interact with her mother was when Irwin cold called her daughter when she was filming season 10.

Irwin wanted to let Lowry know her maternal grandmother had died. “I’m actually shocked you are calling me right now because I actually didn’t know if you were dead or alive,” Lowry said during the episode, per Distractify.

At the end of the phone call, Lowry admonished her mother for not having a relationship with her three sons: 12-year-old Isaac, 8-year-old Lincoln and 5-year-old Lux. The scene was filmed before 2-year-old Creed was born.

“My son is 2 years old and has never met you,” Lowry said, referring to Lux. “You have one child and three grandsons that have not heard from you in years. Years. Let that sink in.”