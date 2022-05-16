Kailyn Lowry Thanks Supportive Fans Amid Briana DeJesus Party Drama

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry is thanking fans for their support after Briana DeJesus threw a “case closed” party on May 14 to celebrate the end of their ongoing defamation trial.

Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation of character in June 2021. A judge sided with DeJesus last month, and the case was dismissed.

DeJesus shared photos from her victory party on social media, which showed her partying with several “Teen Mom” stars, including Jade Cline, Sean Austin, and Jenelle Evans. Lowry’s ex-boyfriend, Malik Montgomery, was also in attendance.

Kailyn Lowry Thanks Fans for Their Support

Lowry alluded to the party in a May 15 Instagram story, writing, “I just wanted to say thank you all so much for all the support in my [direct messages].”

“I’m seeing them [and] reading them but have been laying low on social media for a few weeks. I so appreciate every one of you,” she continued.

Lowry spent the night of DeJesus’s party out to dinner with friends and colleagues, including her “Baby Mamas No Drama” co-host Vee Rivera and her ex Jo Rivera. She shared photos and videos from the night on her Instagram story.

Fans React to Briana DeJesus’s Party

“Teen Mom” fans shared their thoughts on DeJesus’s “case closed” party on Reddit.

Some fans rallied behind Lowry, calling DeJesus’s party “petty” and “immature.”

“Bri throwing this party is mean-spirited,” one user wrote.

Another user echoed the sentiment, writing, “her petty levels are amazing, like immature? Sure. But who needs the high road?”

“This is so damn petty,” a third user wrote.

“Nothing about this party would upset me if I was Kail,” a fourth user chimed in, “it’s truly embarrassing.”

While some fans weren’t impressed by DeJesus’s event, others thought the victory party was entertaining.

“I’m sorry but Brianna is witty af, this s*** is petty but it’s funny,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I’m sorry but I think this whole thing is f***ing hilarious 🤷‍♀️😂,” another user wrote.

“Omg I love Bri’s sense of humor. Hilarious,” a third user wrote.

“I’m here for this level of pettiness,” a fourth user added. “I need her to throw me a post divorce party with this same energy.”

Kailyn Lowry & Ashley Jones on Internet Haters

“Teen Mom 2” star Ashley Jones revealed how she handles internet haters on the May 13 episode of Kailyn Lowry’s podcast “Barely Famous.”

Jones spoke candidly about ignoring the hate and taking the high road.

“Those people don’t care about me,” she said. “They just want the drama and as soon as the next hottest drama comes out, no one gives a f***, so why am I giving the most intimate parts of me to people who don’t care about me.”

Lowry agreed with Jones’s statements and opened up about how internet hate has affected her mental health.

“I definitely think a huge part of where I’m at in my mental health is because of the things that I read about myself online,” she shared.

The MTV star said she could receive twenty nice comments but the one hateful one is the one she remembers.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Hints at Quitting Franchise, Wants to Move to London