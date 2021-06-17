Kailyn Lowry Refuses to Respond to Ex-Friend’s Attacks

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry won’t be dragged into the drama with her former friend, Mark Allen, after the two had a falling out. The MTV star, 29, opened up the June 17th episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast by indirectly talking about her feud with Allen, whom she was friends with for more than 15 years.

While Allen has gone on Instagram live and given interviews to other media outlets, Lowry told co-host Lindsie Chrisley that she’s not going to feed into the negativity. She referred to the drama that has occurred over the past two weeks, which includes her blowout with Allen and being called out by co-star Briana DeJesus. DeJesus ridiculed Lowry for not talking about her September arrest, which occurred after ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez cut their son’s hair without her permission.

According to Lowry, there’s much more to the story, but she doesn’t feel the need to defend herself publicly anymore.

“These people are going through these huge lengths to tell their side when I have the proof,” Lowry told Chrisley. “I know in my hearts of hearts if I stay quiet the truth will come out and I don’t have to say anything.”

The mother-of-four added that she was “choosing peace over drama at the end of the day.”

Lowry Has Been in Therapy For At Least 18 Months

Lowry is aware of her history when it comes to relationships, so she’s been in therapy for 18 months to work on herself.

“I am in therapy. We’re on 18 months — or something like that — and I do have to undo 28 years of shitty relationships,” she said. “And doesn’t just go for familial relationships or romantic relationships. It’s also redefining how I build a foundation with someone in a friendship.”

“My friendships are not normal because I’ve had 28 years of rocky foundations,” she continued. “And I do ignore red flags in almost all my relationships.”

Fans of “Teen Mom 2” are familiar with Lowry’s past. She grew up without her father around and her mother, Suzi Irwin, struggles with alcohol. Lowry has tried to reach out to her half-siblings, but those attempts to connect with her family also left Lowry disappointed. She’s no longer are speaking terms with her parents or siblings.

Lowry’s Not Going to Publicly Defend Herself Anymore

Lowry said she has the “proof” to defend herself, but she’s not willing to go through the public charade of writing social media jabs anymore because no one believes her side anyway.

“I could honestly bring receipts. I have proof. I have voice notes. I have text messages. I have all of that,” she said. “I could defend myself, but when I talked to my therapist about it she basically was like it’s not about proving who’s right and who’s wrong because, at the end of the day, you’re never going to see their side. They’re never going to see your side.

“So you have to ask yourself, ‘Is it necessary?’ I think my answer to that is no,” Lowry continued. “Because I’m not going to waste my breath.”

Lowry didn’t ignore that she needs to take “accountability” for some of her past actions, but since being in therapy she learned that there were “red flags” she ignored in her past relationships — both romantic and platonic — that led to her very public fallouts with old friends and former lovers.

The MTV star said she tripped up by wanting to give people more chances than they deserved.

“It’s almost like I want to be loved so bad that I will ignore red flags for them to see that I’m not what you think,” Lowry said.

“I was truly ignoring the red flags because I wanted that family bond,” she continued. “I wanted that relationship — that friendship — to work out so bad.”

