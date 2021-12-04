Kailyn Lowry Posts ‘Petty’ TikTok About Ex

Kailyn Lowry has posted what Reddit fans are calling a “petty AF” video directed at one of her exes.

In the TikTok, Lowry made a salty face as the text, “My ex when nobody’s around. My ex in front of others” appeared on the screen. In the comments section of the TikTok, some fans guessed she was referring to Javi Marroquin, while others assumed it was Chris Lopez.

One person wrote, “Call Javi out without calling him out.” And another replied, “Not about Javi. It’s about Chris.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Reddit Fans Believe the Video Is a Response to Chris Lopez’s Picture of His Newborn

On Reddit, one user titled a thread, “Kail’s petty AF video in response to Chris’ picture of his newborn.”

Most users criticized Lowry, writing that she should “act her age” and “move on now.”

A third person wrote, “So many people think Kail is a good mom just because her kids basic needs are met. Kail is dragging her kids through an emotional landmine and she doesn’t care how it affects them.”

When Lopez announced that his family would be expanding, Lopez congratulated her ex in a since-deleted Instagram story. According to The Sun, Lowry wrote, “Congratulations to Chris & his new family. So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love.”

This Isn’t Lowry’s First ‘Petty’ Post

This isn’t the first time that Lowry has been criticized for posting something “petty.”

On December 2, 2021, the “Teen Mom 2” star posted an Instagram story with the comment, “For 2022, I decided to be the villain. I’m so excited. Y’all pissed me off all year,” per The Sun.

As noted by the outlet, the comment came just days after Lopez revealed that his baby mama had given birth. The outlet quoted one Reddit user as writing, “Oh here we go I was wondering how long it would take Kail to shade Chris. Cue ten thousand salty quotes.”

Lowry and Lopez share sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 12 months, according to Us Weekly. They began dating in 2016 and called it quits in 2020.

The subject of Lopez’s baby mama and new son has been a sore spot for Lowry. In November 2021, she said on her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama,” “I do not want to deal with cheating, lying, wondering what you’re doing with your baby mama. I don’t want to get to know your baby mama. I don’t care about your baby mama, I don’t want to be involved, I don’t want s**t to do with it.”

While the identity of Lopez’s baby mama is still unclear, the father of three recently said on his podcast, “P.T.S.D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads,” “I love being a dad, I promise you. But low-key … I experience more with the third one than I have with the others. It feels crazy. It feels good.”

Whether Lowry was talking about Marroquin or Lopez, it seems that she’s on the outs with both of these exes.