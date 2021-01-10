Teen Mom: Kailyn Reacts To Fans Saying She’s ‘Too Old’

Kailyn Lowry responded to fans who said she’s “too old” to be on a show called Teen Mom. The star, who is 28 years old, appeared on 16 & Pregnant when she was 17 years old with her first son, Isaac Elliot. More than 10 years later Kailyn is still appearing on a show named after teenagers, even though she now has four children and is approaching 30.

While talking to her co-host Lindsie Chrisley on their “Coffee Convos” podcast, Kailyn agreed it is sometimes annoying to be on a show called “Teen Mom,” but she still thinks the name of the show is appropriate.

“There was a comment yesterday on somebody’s Instagram and it was like, ‘These girls are almost 30, get them off TV’ or whatever,” Kailyn said, as cited by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I actually commented back and said, ‘Teen motherhood doesn’t just stop when you turn 20. There’s [the] aftermath. There’s so much more of a story that goes on after you become a teen parent…”

“It doesn’t define you, but there’s so much more that goes into it after that fact,” she continued. “Things are harder later on. The statistics are against you still. Even beyond those teen years, there’s so much more.… there’s so much more to be said; there’s still so much story to be told.”

Kailyn & Her Costars Have Made Decisions ‘Because’ They Were ‘Teen Parents’

Kailyn emphasized how being a teen mother shaped her life and the decisions that she and her co-stars have made.

“A lot of things we go through now—no, it doesn’t define us—but they’re decisions that we still have to make because we were teen parents,” she said, as noted by The Ashley. “I think in that way the title of the show still makes sense. I hope that other people see it.”

As people have left the series, MTV has added younger moms to the show.

Teen Mom 3 alum Briana DeJesus, 26, was the first non-original cast member to join the series in 2017. When 29-year-old Jenelle Evans was fired in 2019, MTV brought on 23-year-old Jade Cline, who originally appeared on Young and Pregnant. With Chelsea Houska exiting in 2020, rumors have swirled that the network is replacing her with 23-year-old Ashley Jones, another OG from Young and Pregnant.

Chelsea Was The First ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star To Quit

Although people like Jenelle and Farrah Abraham have been fired, Chelsea is the first mom to willingly leave the series. When asked why she decided to quit, Chelsea said it was the right “time” for her and her family to move on.

Since joining the series, she’s gone on to marry husband Cole DeBoer and they welcomed two more children together. Currently, Chelsea is pregnant with her fourth baby.

Some Reddit users alleged the reason Chelsea left the show was that she was getting negative feedback from viewers. Earlier in the season, fans accused the South Dakota native of “exploiting” her oldest daughter Aubree, 10. They claimed Chelsea’s storylines always revolved around Aubree and the relationship she has with her biological father, Adam Lind. Cole faced a similar backlash, with some people accusing him of overstepping his boundaries as a stepfather when it came to Aubree.

