Kailyn Lowry Was ‘Mind Blown’ When Her Trust Was Broken

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry is questioning the loyalty of those closest to her. The MTV personality had a falling out with Mark Allen, one of her former closest friends, and now she’s asking her coworkers and friends to sign nondisclosure agreements after Allen blasted her in interviews and on social media.

While Lowry doesn’t have a problem with people telling truths about her, she wants to prevent people from spreading lies since her children can access them online.

“One person in particular that I’m thinking of, I was mind blown at what happened,” Lowry told cohost Vee Rivera on their podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama,” released on June 29. “The thing is, I did ask for an NDA to be signed and this person refused to sign it and literally said, ‘How could you question my loyalty?'”

“I’ve had actual friends not know a full story and fill in their own blanks and that’s the problem,” she continued. “If you’re coming with facts and you go out ‘expose’ me and it’s factual information that I cannot deny, then that’s my own fault.

Lowry then referenced her divorce to ex-husband Javi Marroquin, saying a lot of people put out false information because they didn’t know the full story and it led him to film about untruths.

“There was one person. She was my best friend since f***ing high school,” Lowry explained. “My friend went and told Javi that I was going on vacation with Chris and I was paying for the trip, but [ex-boyfriend] Chris and I weren’t even together at that time.”

“I’m not perfect. I have not been an angel,” Lowry added. “But, that being said, I feel like I own my s*** most of the time, even when I don’t like it, so it’s hard when people are trying to create this narrative and it’s not true.”

Lowry, 29, is the mother of four children. She shares 11-year-old son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, 7-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Marroquin and she has two more sons with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez: 3-year-old Lux and 11-month-old baby Creed.

Marroquin Wanted Lowry to Sign an NDA for Him

While Rivera was fine with signing a nondisclosure agreement, Marroquin wanted Lowry to sign an NDA for him too.

“I texted Javi yesterday, and I was like, ‘do you have the NDA, because where is it?’ And he was like, ‘I need you to sign one for me,’ and I was like, ‘OK!’ like bring them on!” Lowry revealed on the podcast. “I don’t care! I don’t have s*** to hide, like whatever.”

Aside from former friends spreading lies they thought were true, Lowry wanted people close to her to start signing NDAs because of what happened during her divorce to Marroquin.

“I think for me too it was about how public my divorce was and how untrue 90% of it was,” the “Teen Mom 2” star explained to Rivera on the podcast. “Divorce happens all around us all the time, but that lies that my kids will see — and most recently some more lies — and I’m not saying everyone else is the problem and I’m not but we can’t take away the stuff that is false.”

“We can’t remove it from the internet. My kids are going to see it,” she continued. “My kids have phones, computers.”

Lowry then referenced articles that said she was the problem for her failed relationships, but the “Teen Mom 2” star said it people are willing to sell interviews to make money, “They weren’t “genuine to begin with.”

Rivera Wasn’t Offended by the NDA

It wasn’t entirely clear if Marroquin was offended by the NDA request, but Rivera, who is married to Lowry’s ex Jo Rivera, agreed with her co-host’s decision.

“It’s just about protecting yourself, just in case. Because you don’t know how things could end,” Rivera explained to Lowry. “Most people would take it… like they would be very offended, and I honestly when I saw the email I was just cracking up.”

“I knew it was coming because we’ve talked about it, and I was literally saying the same thing,” she divulged. “I was like, ‘I think I’m going to start doing NDAs with people I work with closely.'”

Rivera has had her own experiences with being stabbed in the back. “You can have the most loyal friends and they will still turn their backs on you and it’s f***ing crazy,” the mother-of-one told Lowry. “Like people will come out of the woodwork.”

“I know at the end of the day it’s just a business move,” she spilled. “It’s kinda like a prenup.”

