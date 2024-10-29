Kailyn Lowry Throws a Halloween-Themed Party for Her Twins’ First Birthday

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry celebrated her and her fiance, Elijah Scott‘s twins, Verse and Valley’s first birthday with a Halloween-themed party.

People magazine reported that Lowry uploaded clips filmed at her youngest children’s festive birthday party. Lowry’s October 29 TikTok video showed that the party was decorated with orange and grey balloons. In addition, her twins, who were sporting Halloween-themed pajamas, had their own smash cakes adorned with ghosts and bats.

“Verse & Valley’s first birthday 👻🧁 I love you both so much,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to wish Verse and Valley a happy birthday.

“The cutest 1st Birthday for the cutest twins ever! Happy 1st Birthday Verse & Valley! 👻🥳,” wrote one commenter.

“happy birthday 🎂 I’m literally soo in love with their names! 🥰,” shared another.

“Not them being one already?? Happy birthday!!!” wrote a different person.

“Omg they are the cutest happy 1st birthday little ones!!” commented a social media user.

Kailyn Lowry Spoke About Her Children Being in the NICU in January 2024

Lowry opened up about Verse and Valley’s weeks-long stay in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) following their birth in a January 2024 episode of her podcast, “Barely Famous.”

Lowry said Verse was deemed healthy enough to go home before his twin sister. According to the mother of seven, Valley was lethargic and had difficulty eating.

“I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger. She would just sleep through feedings. She never had any feeding cues. And when I tried to feed her, she wouldn’t take a bottle,” said Lowry on her podcast episode. “And that was really difficult because I’m looking at [Verse], and I’m seeing he’s in the NICU for some of the same reasons. But also he’s taking a bottle, and he’s having no issue with that. And then she was just sleeping all the time.”

Kailyn Lowry Shared Her Thoughts About Having Seven Children

During an appearance on an October 2024 episode of Trisha Paytas’ podcast, “Just Trish,” Lowry noted that she underwent a tubal ligation immediately after she delivered her twins via cesarean section in October 2023. Lowry said she regretted the decision as she wanted to give her daughter a sister.

“We had instant regret. Because we only have one girl so I always wanted her to have a sister. So I was like, ‘Oh maybe we should have waited until we had one more girl.’ Like done IVF with gender selection, so that we could have one more daughter. And then she could have a sister. But I think at this point, I don’t know, I don’t think we’ll do it,” said Lowry on Paytas’ podcast episode.

While recording the “Just Trish” episode, Lowry said she did not intend to have seven children. As fans are aware, Scott is also the father to her 23-month-old son, Rio. In addition, Lowry and her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera have a 14-year-old son, Isaac. She and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, have a 10-year-old son named Lincoln. Lowry and her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, also have two sons, Lux, 7, and Creed, 4.

Lowry explained that she grew up without siblings and felt “really lonely” as a child.

“Once I got pregnant and I had one, I knew how lonely I was as an only child. So I was like, ‘Okay.’ I fell in love with mothering. At that point, I was excited, I wanted to be a mom, so I had more. But I never thought I was going to have seven,” said Lowry to Paytas.