Kailyn Lowry Trolled Over ‘Unflattering’ Photo

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry opened up during a new Q&A on Instagram, but some people on social media couldn’t get passed the “unflattering” pictures the MTV personality posted of herself while getting her hair colored on April 5.

An original poster on Reddit took a screenshot of one of Lowry’s photos on April 5 and posted it to the “Teen Mom” forum with a disparaging comment about her appearance.

The screenshot the OP took was from a fan asking if they should expose their ex for cheating. “No, it’s not going to make you feel better in the end & it’s not your place. Been there,” Lowry answered.

Some people claimed Lowry shared unbecoming posts on purpose. “Kail is such a troll and desperate for attention. Hahaha look at me everyone, I post unflattering pictures from weird angles. Like BFD you dumb oaf,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Others suspected there was a reason why Lowry would share pictures that are uncomplimentary.

“I wonder if it’s her way of controlling what people say about her. She takes an unflattering pic because she KNOWS it’s unflattering. The comments don’t hurt because she knew that’s what people would say,” they mused.

Another person claimed Lowry would post homely content because she has low self-esteem.

“This person hates herself. It just becomes more clear with every unflattering picture she posts,” they said. “She needs to be berated so she can be combative.”

Lowry Said She’s in Love

While users on Reddit were concerned with Lowry’s appearance while she was getting her hair colored, Lowry told her followers that she was in love — though she didn’t mention with whom.

“Are you open to finding love again?” one person asked.

“I’m in love now,” she wrote.

Fans might not get much more information out of the “Teen Mom 2” star. Lowry could be referring to Malik Montogmery, who she named in her deposition for her lawsuit against co-star Briana DeJesus.

On her “Barely Famous” podcast, Lowry said she wanted to keep Montogomery’s name out of the spotlight because publicly had ruined her relationships in the past.

“So we’re not saying his name on this podcast because I’ve just seen so many relationships fall apart because they’re in the media,“ Lowry said. “I’m a little traumatized.”

Lowry Feuded With Co-Host Vee Rivera





Play



Video Video related to kailyn lowry trolled over ‘unflattering’ photo 2022-04-06T15:50:40-04:00

Lowry and Vee Rivera — the stepmother to Lowry’s eldest son, 12-year-old Isaac — have not only been able to form a friendship over the years, but they also went into business together. They started the podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama,” but their relationship was threatened when Lowry found out some unsavory news about Rivera.

In the April 5 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” Lowry revealed Rivera told her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, that she was pregnant with her third child, Lux. At the time, Lowry wasn’t ready to share that information with Marroquin. She also “lied” to Marroquin, saying the baby Lowry miscarried when they were married might not have been his.

“I never cheated on him, and that was a planned pregnancy,” Lowry said. “So for her to place doubt in his mind, I just felt like that to me, that part was unforgivable because up until this day, Javi will say, ‘I don’t even know if that baby was mine.’”

The friends were able to move forward and are still producing new episodes of “Baby Mamas No Drama.”