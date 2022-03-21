Kailyn Lowry Unfollows ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Star on Social Media

“Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry recently went on an unfollowing spree on Instagram. The mother-of-four unfollowed several accounts, including her co-star Leah Messer.

Kail addressed her choice to cut down her follow count in a March Instagram story. She posted a question from a fan who asked, “why did you unfollow everyone?” She replied to the question, writing, “don’t trust anyone.”

Fans were confused by Kail’s decision to unfollow Leah, taking to Reddit to share their opinion on the Instagram drama.

“D***, she even unfollowed Leah and that girl actually rocks with her. She’s dumb,” one Redditor wrote.

“Wait, I thought her and Leah were best friends. Wtf did I miss?” another fan chimed in.

“D*** imagine if [you’re] actually her friend and she pulls some s*** like that. No wonder why she never keeps any,” another Reddit user wrote.

Fans Think Kail Was Fired

Kail’s recent unfollowing spree occurred after rumors she was let go from MTV surfaced.

The speculation began after Kail shared a cryptic post on her March 19 Instagram story. In the clip, Kail rolls her eyes with the text “how I feel about the f**kery I woke up to,” written across the screen.

The clip led fans on Reddit to speculate that Kail may have been fired from “Teen Mom.” A fan started the thread by sharing a screenshot from Kail’s March 19 story with the title, “what’s happening in Kail’s world now.” “Teen Mom” viewers replied to the original post with their thoughts on the suggestive Instagram clip.

“I’m really starting to think she got fired or sternly warned. 🚒🔥🗣️,” one fan wrote.

“Maybe she got fired and isn’t happy lol!” another Redditor wrote

“Does this mean she got fired?” a third user replied.

Kail on Her Relationship With Leah

Kail unfollowing Leah may have come as a shock to some fans, but this isn’t the first time the MTV star has voiced her issues with her “Teen Mom” co-star.

On an October 2021 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos,” Kail revealed she felt left out when she initially joined the “Teen Mom 2” cast because everyone already knew each other. Kail said that she joined the cast later than her co-stars Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska, resulting in an odd friendship dynamic.

“Chelsea and Leah were like besties on the show,” she said. “I felt like I was always the second choice to them. I was always second best. I was always an afterthought.”

Kail went on to say that at the time, she felt like a “B-List friend” to Chelsea and Leah.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.

