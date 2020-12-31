Kailyn Lowry Gives Update on Relationship with Javi Marroquin

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed what her current relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin looks like after she exposed him on national television. The MTV personality regretted saying Javi tried to hook up with her in a WaWa parking lot, wishing she would have kept the confession off-camera. It’s not that she was worried about how her statement affected Javi, but she was concerned about how the admission might have hurt his then-girlfriend, Lauren Comeau.

Since the bombshell aired on Teen Mom 2 in October, Kailyn confessed that she and Javi have been able to get to a good place in their co-parenting relationship. The couple, who was married from 2012 to 2017, share 7-year-old son Lincoln Marshall together.

Kailyn, 28, opened up to fans when she was asked about her biggest accomplishments. “Coparenting with Jo and Vee, co-parenting with Javi,” she said, according to In Touch Weekly. Lowry was also proud of her professional achievements, adding, “Bachelor’s degree, four books and two podcasts along the way.” She’s currently leading “Baby Mama No Drama” with Vee Rivera and “Coffee Convos” with friend Lindsie Chrisley.

Fans Probably Won’t Hear Lauren’s Side of the Story

Lauren has been famously private when it comes to her personal life. She has never appeared on Teen Mom 2 and almost never gives interviews. When Heavy reached out to her for comment about what was happening between Javi and Kailyn, she asked not to be commented.

The only type of statements fans get from Lauren are cryptic notes, when she sometimes indirectly shades Javi. Recently, she opened up about how important it is for parents to raise their children with compassion on Instagram. She and Javi share 2-year-old son Eli together.

“Let’s raise kids who won’t have to recover from their childhood,” the December message said.

“Protect your babies. Protect their hearts, their innocence, their sweet smiles,” she wrote in a second post. “One of my biggest fears as a mama is that someday I won’t be able to shelter Eli from the evil of this world and it terrifies me. I wish more was kept private, solely for the sake of our children.”

Kailyn Has Apologized to Lauren Multiple Times

When the October 13 episode aired, Kailyn issued a public apology to Lauren.

“She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi and me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on TV,” Kailyn tweeted. “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.”

As shown in the season finale of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn and Lauren had a private phone call where they discussed the situation. Kailyn seemed reluctant to divulge their conversation, but she admitted to producers that Lauren wished she would have told her about the situation privately, “woman to woman.”

The mother-of-four, who previously had a tumultuous past with Lauren, agreed with her. She regretted the way she handled things. “I really did Lauren dirty, and it wasn’t even about her,” she told producers. “It was, but I didn’t have to do her like that. If I was gonna say anything, I could have just texted her or called her and said something to her directly.”

