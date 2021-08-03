‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Blamed For Friend’s COVID Diagnosis

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry battled rumors that she infected one of her friends with coronavirus. Vee Rivera, who co-hosts the podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama” with Lowry, revealed that she was diagnosed with the coronavirus during an Instagram video on August 2.

Rivera tested negative for COVID earlier in the week and figured she just had a “little cold,” but when she lost her senses of taste and smell, she knew she had to get tested again.

“Good morning guys, COVID queen here. Yeah, I have COVID, guys,” Rivera said at the beginning of her video.

Lowry never said she had coronavirus, but revealed she and her children were battling an illness. The star canceled the joint birthday party she arranged for her children because they were unwell. July 30 marked Creed’s first birthday and August 5 will be Lux’s fourth birthday.

“This is NOT how I expected to spend @creedlowrylopez first birthday but as soon as we are all better we will reschedule the party & celebrate with everyone,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m supposed to be getting ready for a birthday party for Creed and for Lux, but unfortunately it had to be canceled because we’re so sick and the headache I have right now is off the charts,” she added in an Instagram video, per The Sun. “Taking care of a baby when you’re sick is never fun.”

Some Fans Blamed Lowry for Rivera’s Diagnosis

Lowry — who once said she would “absolutely not” vaccinate her children against the coronavirus — was accused of infecting Rivera by Reddit users.

“I remember on their latest episode kail was saying she felt like shit BUT it wasn’t covid. She totally gave covid to Vee,” one person wrote in a thread about Rivera’s diagnosis.

“She likely has Kail to thank for this,” another added. “Kail is beyond selfish and I hate the fact that she won’t admit she has it too!”

Some people accused Lowry of possibly infecting more people since she recently returned from a trip in the Dominican Republic with her four children, friends, and nannies.

“Kail just easily exposed hundreds of people,” they claimed. “Thinking about her current travels and people who she made travel to her before canceling the bday parties. Yikes.”

Rivera Said She’s ‘Miserable’

While she physically feels okay, it’s been hard for Rivera to stay away from her family. Her husband, Jo, and their 6-year-old daughter, Vivi, tested negative for the virus.

“It’s crazy because I feel like the worst has passed and I feel so much better I’m just still a little stuffy,” she said.

Even though she feels better, her husband is keeping his distance. “Jo’s sleeping in the den, which I have a bone to pick with him. He’s been sleeping with me since the beginning,” she said. “Now he acts like I’m the cooty queen he don’t want to be near me.”

“But I get it,” Rivera continued. “I’m just so sad sleeping in the bed by myself.”

Vivi is also staying away. “She’s not having it. She does not want to be near me and it’s the saddest thing,” the podcast host said. “I just want to smell her. I want to be able to smell her again. I want to be able to kiss my husband again. I’m miserable.”

