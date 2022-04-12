Kailyn Lowry Disses Vee Rivera’s Husband Jo & Sexual History

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry came to her podcast to talk about sex, baby.

In her most recent episode of “Baby Mamas No Drama,” which she co-hosts with her ex-boyfriend’s wife, Vee Rivera — Lowry covertly disclosed a fact about her sexual history with her eldest son’s father, Jo.

The co-hosts collaborated with Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson, who have their own podcast, “Guys We F*****.”

“You’re going to LOVE today’s episode with @guyswefcked 👯‍♀️,” reads the teaser on the “Baby Mamas No Drama” Instagram account. “We discuss how they use humor to discuss sex, the joys of casual sex, age gap relationships & so much more!”

The conversation about past sexual encounters started with a question that was proposed by Hutchison.

“Can you imagine if a woman had to have an orgasm in order to conceive?” Hutchison asked.

“That would be amazing, honestly. I had two kids before I had an orgasm,” Lowry shared, referring to 12-year-old Issac and 8-year-old Lincoln.

While Lowry threw her head back in laughter after she made the comment, her co-host remained neutral. Rivera didn’t add any commentary and simply stared directly into the camera.

Fans Accused Lowry of Being Cruel Toward Rivera

Like Rivera, fans didn’t laugh when Lowry joked about not orgasming until her third child. Social media users on April 11 said via Reddit that Rivera looked “annoyed” when Lowry made the comment.

“Another slick way for her to throw Joe and Javi under the bus while basically giving Chris credit for giving her her first orgasm. She says a lot even when she doesn’t say much. 🙄,” one person wrote, referring to Lowry’s third and fourth son’s father, Chris Lopez.

“What a rude and inappropriate comment to make in front of your baby daddy’s wife,” another person on Reddit said.

Some fans on Instagram had a similar reaction. “Ugh, V’s face when she realized what you were saying directly implicates her man as, unsatisfactory,” a viewer wrote on Lowry’s IG page.

Lowry Didn’t Know if She Could Forgive Rivera After Their Fight

Lowry and Rivera had a serious fight after Lowry discovered Rivera told went behind her back. She met with Javi Marroquin, Lowry’s ex-husband, to tell him that she was pregnant with her third child, Lux. Rivera also told Marroquin that the baby she miscarried while they were married might not have been Marroquin’s.

Lowry didn’t know if she would be able to forgive Rivera and contemplated discontinuing “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

Ultimately, Lowry said she was able to forgive Rivera because she has made mistakes in the past and knows what it’s like to want forgiveness.

“I still love our friendship, I still want to be there for the kids. I don’t hate you,” Lowry told Rivera on an episode of “Teen Mom 2.”

“We have all done things we aren’t proud of,” Lowry explained to her followers on Instagram, per Monsters & Critics. “We have all been in a bad spot in our lives & projected. I know I have.”

“If I didn’t/couldn’t forgive & move forward, I would be a hypocrite for wanting people to do the same for me at times in my life,” Lowry continued.