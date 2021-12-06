‘Teen Mom’ Star Stops Recording Podcast Amid ‘Family Emergency’

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry revealed her “Baby Mamas No Drama” co-star Vee Rivera would not be on the December 14, 2021, episode of their podcast after having a “family emergency.”

Although Lowry didn’t go into detail about what transpired, Rivera took to her Instagram stories where she revealed she had been “MIA” from social media because her husband’s grandmother died.

“I know I’ve been a little MIA this weekend. Um, we had a death in Jo’s family — his grandmother passed — so just kind of like taking everything in and, you know, getting ready for like her funeral services next week and stuff. Um, well, this coming week,” Rivera said on December 5, 2021, as shown in a recording obtained by Teen Mom Chatter.

“Just letting you guys know,” she continued. “I am processing. We’re all processing. So I kind of like stepped back from social media a little bit.”

Lowry Offered to Record Without Rivera So She Could Grieve

Rivera said Lowry was considerate about the situation.

“As far as the podcast, I will be on this week but Kail was like, you know, ‘Don’t worry about it, like, I’ll handle next week’s episode ’cause we usually podcast on Fridays and that’s the funeral,” Rivera noted.

She ended her post with a message of gratitude, telling followers: “I’m just very grateful for family and friends who’s there right now during this time for us and who’s [sic] reached out. Just, love you guys. Just don’t take life for granted. You know, That’s all I can really say.”

Rivera wasn’t sure how active she would be on social media in the coming week.

“I just wanted to let you know ’cause people are like, ‘Where are you?’ I’m usually really active on social media but I’m just gonna be stepping off a little bit,” she said. “I might pop on here and there but I’m just letting you guys know this is the situation.”

“I hope you guys have a great weekend,” Rivera concluded. “I’m gonna do some shopping and try and get my mind off of stuff and put my tree up today, try and bring some joy.”

Lowry shares her 12-year-old son with Rivera’s husband, Jo. Jo and Vee Rivera also have a daughter, 6-year-old Vivi.

Lowry went on to have three more sons after her relationship with Jo: 7-year-old Lincoln from her marriage to Javi Marroquin and 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed from her relationship with Chris Lopez.

Lowry Is Still Filming for ‘Teen Mom 2’

Fans started to wonder if Lowry was still filming for “Teen Mom 2” after she shared a cryptic message on Instagram in October 2021.

She only shared wide-eye emojis when a fan said, “I stopped watching TM as soon as I started listening to your podcast.” She also said she had not filmed “Teen Mom 2” in three months.

More, for the first time, Lopez reportedly signed a contract to appear on “Teen Mom 2.” Lowry said she didn’t care about Lopez appearing on the show, but she was upset that MTV didn’t consult her.

“I don’t give one single f*** what Chris does,” she said, per The Sun. “I care about how it was handled/how I found out and the lack of respect people have for me after 12 years of doing this show.”

As rumors swirled about her leaving the show, Lowry said she wasn’t sure where the confusion was coming from. “I feel like I’ve been super open about this?!” she said during another Instagram Q&A when a fan asked if she had quit, per Teen Mom Shade Room.

Then, during a December 2021 episode of “Coffee Convos,” the mother-of-four confirmed she was filming for “Teen Mom 2” again.

READ NEXT: PHOTO: See Kailyn Lowry’s Now-Deleted Pic With New Man