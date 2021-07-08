Kailyn Lowry’s Statement Amid Vee Rivera Podcast Drama

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry reacted after podcast co-host Vee Rivera confirmed their fallout. The duo host “Baby Mamas No Drama,” though there is plenty of drama swirling around right now. The co-parents haven’t revealed what they’re fighting over, but Lowry posted a vague post that made it seem like she might be ready to cut someone off from her life.

Lowry, 29, shared a cryptic quote via Instagram story on July 8, the day after Rivera explained they were taking a break from recording their show together.

“One of my biggest problems is that I’m constantly torn between cutting people off and being patient with them,” the statement says. “Sometimes it’s hard to tell who you have to go through a storm with in order to see the sunshine, and who’s just toxic and not meant to be in your life.”

It seems like Lowry and Rivera are working toward fixing their issue — whatever it may be. Rivera confirmed they were filming together — presumably for “Teen Mom 2” — and Lowry shared a picture of her at a restaurant with her co-host.

“On a date, kinda nervous,” the caption to the picture on Lowry’s Instagram story said. Cameras appeared to be behind Rivera.

Lowry and Rivera have Jo Rivera in common. He’s the father to Lowry’s 11-year-old son, Isaac, and is currently married to Vee Rivera. She is also the mother to 5-year-old daughter Velisse “Vivi” Rivera, Isaac’s half-sister.

Lowry is the mother of four boys. In addition to Isaac, she shares 7-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and 3-year-old Lux and 11-month-old Creed with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Rivera Did Not Quit ‘Baby Mamas No Drama’

While rumors swirled about Rivera no longer being a part of the podcast, the mother-of-one confirmed she and Lowry were just taking a break from working with each other so they could fix their personal issues first.

“Me and Kail decided that we’re going do episodes separately so we get our s*** together,” Rivera said on Instagram story. “There’s a lot going on. We’re fine. I’m actually filming with her later or whatever but we’re OK. I just don’t want you guys to worry too much.”

“We just have to work through some things,” she continued. “It’s normal, but the show must go on. So I will be having my own episode next week.”

It’s Not the First Time Lowry & Rivera Have Disagreed

While the MTV personalities are normally on good terms — they do have a shared podcast, after all — they do have a history of disagreeing.

In April they admitted there was some strain in their relationship due to co-parenting conflicts.

“We were having some co-parenting bumps in the road,” Lowry said, as noted by The Sun. “We took the time to podcast with other people and took a break and worked it out, and now we’re back… People think because we work together and have been through so much in 11 years like now we’re in a healthy space, and we’ll never have problems again.”

“Now we’re back and better than ever,” Rivera added, per The Sun. “It just goes to show it’s always up and down, a work in progress always…”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom 2” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

