‘Teen Mom’ Star Quits Gig With Former Castmate

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry announced she and her former castmate Vee Rivera are ending their podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama,” which premiered in 2020. Rivera is married to Lowry’s ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, the father of her 14-year-old son, Isaac.

Lowry and Rivera released their final podcast episode on October 29. During the podcast episode, Lowry said she had “decided to part ways from Vee on this show.” She also said it “wasn’t an easy decision” to end the podcast with Rivera.

In addition, Lowry said she and Rivera disagreed on what they wanted to share on “Baby Mamas No Drama.” Lowry explained she prefers to “share just about everything in [her] life,” while Rivera is more reserved.

“I was under the impression that ‘Baby Mamas’ would be more of an extension of our personal lives and we would be able to share more of our co-parenting struggles and our co-parenting journey. So when Vee and I are not aligned on that front, it makes it really really difficult to do this podcast,” said Lowry on the October 29 podcast episode.

Lowry also said that she and Rivera are not friends.

“Being friendly with your co-parent or your co-parent’s significant other does not actually make you friends. And it doesn’t actually make you co-parents. Especially when things get rough with Jo and myself. She’s not a referee,” said the mother of seven on her podcast. “And so it makes it very difficult for Vee to then talk about certain things on the podcast. Because where I think of it as showcasing our struggles and how we’re working through them, I think that she didn’t want to disrespect her husband. Whereas, I thought this is what the podcast was about to begin with.”

She also clarified that she “can’t expect [Vee] to side with [her] against Jo.”

“We’re on two different pages about what ‘Baby Mamas’ is. And so because of that, we had to bring it to an end,” said Lowry.

She also said she did not believe she or Rivera were “wrong” for their opinions. In addition, she said she believes “there’s been a lot of growth and progress overall” in their relationship.

“I wish Jo and Vee nothing but the best,” said Lowry.

Vee Rivera Shared Her Thoughts About Ending the Podcast

Rivera shared her reasons for stepping away from the podcast with Lowry on the October 29 episode. Rivera, who shares a daughter named Vivi with her husband, said she was never interested in the spotlight. In addition, she said she wanted to protect her private life and mental health.

“I respect my privacy as well as the privacy of those around me. And that includes my husband, my kids, just my family in general,” said Rivera.

Rivera also said that she felt like she was doing the podcast listeners “a disservice by not being as transparent as all of you expect from me.”

In addition, Rivera said she thoroughly enjoyed working on the podcast.

Kailyn Lowry Is Replacing the Podcast

In the October 29 “Baby Mamas No Drama” episode, Lowry said she is releasing a new podcast called “Karma & Chaos” to replace her and Rivera’s show.

“I don’t want you guys to get too sad because although ‘Baby Mamas’ is at its end I have something really exciting taking its place next Tuesday. So I don’t want you guys to get too upset,” said Lowry.

In the trailer for “Karma & Chaos,” co-hosted by her friend, Becky Hayter, Lowry said the show will focus on “rekindling friendships, losing loved ones, and life in [their] 30s.”

Kailyn Lowry Discussed Her Issues With Jo Rivera

In an April 2024 episode of her other podcast, “Coffee Convos,” Lowry said she and Jo Rivera “have no communication whatsoever.”

“We don’t talk,” said Lowry on the April 2024 podcast episode.

She also said she was not sure why they stopped speaking.

“I’m not hurt by it. I’m not upset by it. But I think that with that can come frustrations and with that can come feelings of resentment,” continued Lowry.

She also clarified that she and Rivera will occasionally send each other messages about Isaac.

Kailyn Lowry Said She Has Had ‘Rocky’ Relationships With Her Exes

During an October 2024 episode of Trisha Paytas’ podcast, “Just Trisha,” Lowry shared if she believed her exes regretted appearing on the “Teen Mom” franchise with her. As fans are aware, Lowry and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, have a 10-year-old son named Lincoln. In addition, she shares her sons, Lux, 7, and Creed, 4, with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

“I fund their whole lifestyle so, like, can they regret it?” replied Lowry on Paytas’ podcast.

She then said her ex-partners and their significant others have “collect[ed] brand deals” because of their connection to her.

In addition, Lowry said she does not have the best relationship with Rivera, Marroquin, and Lopez.

“It’s been a little rocky. It’s a lot rocky,” said Lowry to Paytas.

Lowry is currently engaged to Elijah Scott, the father of her three youngest children, Rio, 23 months, Verse, 1, and Valley, 1.