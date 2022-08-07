Kailyn Lowry Reveals 5 Things She’d Never Do Again

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry posted a new TikTok on August 7, where she talked about five things she learned after being on reality TV for nearly 13 years.

Lowry quit “Teen Mom 2” in April, and though she was asked to return to the new series, dubbed “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” Lowry declined the invitation.

Lowry was inspired to talk about her experience on reality TV after she saw the trend — where people talk about things they learned in their profession — start to go viral.

“OK, so, seeing this trend about five that people wouldn’t do, um, in their profession. So, here is things I wouldn’t do after being on reality tv,” she said at the beginning of the video.

The most talked about tip was Lowry’s fifth rule. “And last but not least: Wawa hookups. Do not talk about personal hookups camera,” she said. “They can and will be used against you.”

Lowry said that her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, tried to hookup with her during an October 2020 episode of “Teen Mom.” At the time, Marroquin was engaged to Lauren Comeau, the mother of his youngest son, 3-year-old Eli. Lowry and Marroquin also have a child together, 8-year-old Lincoln.

Lowry made the confession while talking to one of her producers, saying that she and Marroquin got into a fight about where to drop off their son.

“Oh really? Is that why you tried to f*** me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend’s home with your son?” she told her producer.

“He pulled into the Wawa parking when I was getting gas and he opened the door and was like, ‘I want to f*** you, plain and simple.’ I said, ‘Bye, Javi,’” she explained. “I have all the text messages of him trying to like, meet up.”

Fans Wanted to Hear More About the Wawa Situation

Many of the comments under Lowry’s video — which garnered more than 1.6 million views — were about the Wawa situation.

“Hahahahahahahhaha the wawa parking lot had me make a whole video 😂😂😂😂😂😂,” one person wrote.

“😂 Save the best advice for last,” Lowry answered.

“Not the wawa hook ups 🤣😂🤣 I listen all 3 of your podcasts. You’re the best!” another person wrote.

“For a minute I was like look at kail being civilized and professional, then BOOM number five and I was like yeah here it is 😂😂😂😂,” said a fan.

“Gotta call myself out,” Lowry said back.

Lowry Talked About More Than the Wawa Hookup

The first thing Lowry advised her followers to do is to have a lawyer look over any contracts they sign. “As a 30-year-old adult this sounds like a no-brainer, but 17-year-old me did not have an attorney look any part of my contract before signing,” she said.

Another thing that Lowry wouldn’t do is mistake her business relationship for true friendships. “Do not believe that producers are your friends,” she said. “Yes, there are exceptions to this rule, but, overall, this is a business. They are not your friends.”

Thing third thing Lowry wanted people to know was that it’s “off-limits” to date people who you work with.

“Pursuing other cast members and/or staff that work on the show… this is completely off-limits,” she said. “I’ve seen others do it and not something I’d be interested in and would be completely a no.”

Lowry — who holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Delaware State University — told her followers to continue with their education no matter what. She also said it’s important to continue to work outside of the reality show.

“I would never stop pursuing an education, and/or working because the show money is not going to last forever,” she said. “The show is not going to last forever. Don’t stop.”