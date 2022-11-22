Fans Sob After Kailyn Lowry Shares Heartfelt Gesture for Grieving Mothers

Former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry was praised by fans after she revealed a special gift she donated to grieving mothers. The award-winning podcast host said she gave her wedding dress so it could be used to make outfits for stillborn babies.

A fan caught Kailyn’s comment on a viral TikTok video made by a high-risk labor nurse. The video popped up on the viewers’ “For You” page.

“My heart,” Kailyn wrote in the comments section. “I donated my wedding gown to a hospital that makes outfits out of them for stillborn babies 🕊️.” Within 24 hours of being posted, Kailyn’s comment garnered more than 5,800 likes.

The video shows how nurses prepare when a mother’s baby dies.

“When a patient’s baby has passed away, we provide a special bassinet for their child,” the nurse wrote at the beginning of the video. “We prepare the mattress and include a baby blanket. The same blanket every baby gets at birth.”

“The bassinet is taken to the parents’ room and the mattress self-cools so the parents have unlimited time with their child,” the nurse continued. “We give the parents this box and very carefully choose the perfect hand-sewn gown to place on the baby for her pictures in hopes to capture the memory of their child.”

For the caption, the nurse added: “I never, EVER forget my patients who leave with a box rather than their baby ❤️.”

The video has more than 18 million views, over 2 million likes, and 18,000 comments.

Fans Begged Kailyn to Talk About the Donation on Her Podcasts

Kailyn talks about plenty of things on her three podcasts, but fans in her Coffee Convos Facebook group wanted her to shed more light on the donation.

“Can we get this on an upcoming episode? ,” one fan asked.

“My only daughter was a stillborn, thanks you so much for donating your wedding dress,” wrote a second fan. “Stillborn parents have very little to remember there baby’s with and having a special dress made from beautiful material would make some grieving parents very happy.”

“This is so heartbreaking. I didn’t even know this type of organization existed but I’m thankful it does,” another social media user wrote.

Heavy reached out to Kail’s rep to see if she’d consider talking about the donation on one of her podcasts, but didn’t immediately hear back.

Angel Gowns Accepts Donated Dresses & Creates Infant Burial Outfits

Kailyn didn’t name which organization she worked with, but there is a foundation called Angel Gowns whose goal is to better support families who lost a baby.

Brides donate their dresses, which are turned into infant burial outfits, also known as angel gowns.

Families and hospitals receive the gown free of charge.

‘Seamstresses throughout the United States to convert into perfectly made garments that a family will use to wrap their precious baby in for their final journey,” the Angel Gowns website says. “Our garments are a gift of love from both a bride and a seamstress to honor not only a precious baby but their family as well.”

There is an Angel Gown program in every state except South Dakota.