Kailyn Lowry Discloses What Work She’s Had Done Lately

Former “Teen Mom 2” main cast member Kailyn Lowry has shown off many different sides of her personal life since fans first met her on “16 and Pregnant” in 2010, and the MTV star continues to open up with her fans via social media and her podcasting empire.

In a May 22 Instagram story Q&A, Lowry got to the bottom of what cosmetic work she’s had done on her face lately, a topic she has not shied away from in the past.

“What treatments have you had done on your face as far as lips/dysport goes? You’re beautiful!” one fan asked in the Q&A, to which Lowry responded by listing out the most recent work she’s had done on her face, writing, “teeth, dysport, lips – 17ish months ago”.

Dysport’s originally intended use, according to the Mayo Clinic, is to treat neck pain, however they write that the “medicine is also used cosmetically to improve the appearance of deep facial lines or wrinkles between the eyebrows”.

The key difference between Dysport and the more popular Botox, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is that “Botox and Dysport have the same primary active ingredient, but a different protein allows Dysport to diffuse further or spread more.” This difference also allows the effects of Dysport to show up quicker than its counterpart.

Kailyn Lowry Answers Fan Questions

Lowry didn’t only speak out about her cosmetic work, as the questions from fans spanned many other topics as well.

One fan went right for Lowry’s love life, asking her, “Why were you so forthcoming about your relationship w/ Elijah but not the boyfriend before?” to which Lowry was not afraid to open up and say, “In full transparency, I wasn’t over my [baby daddy] & so instead of healing alone, I got into something I never should have while still thinking my [baby daddy] and I would have worked out. Big yikes.”

The baby daddy in question would most likely be Lowry’s youngest two sons’ father, Chris Lopez (Lowry’s University of Deleware classmate), as Lowry and Lopez were together from 2016 until 2020, during which time they had two sons of their own. Lowry then began dating Elijah Scott, going public with their relationship in Spring 2022, after keeping most of her dating life private from fans both in front of and behind “Teen Mom” cameras.

Another eagle-eyed fan noticed Lowry wasn’t wearing an iconic accessory, her necklace with the letters “K-I-L-L-R”, her initial followed by those of her four sons, Isaac (13), Lincoln (9), Lux (5), and Romello (“Creed”, 2). “Did you break your killr necklace? It lasted a while,” this user wrote, with Lowry confirming the necklace was still in tact in her response, writing, “No, I got this K [necklace] in Qatar so I’ve been wearing it”.

Kailyn Lowry Celebrates Podcast Award

One fan wrote into Lowry’s Q&A to say, “Congrats on the podcast award! Big fan of all your podcasts. Love to listen each week.”

Lowry and her co-host (and her son Isaac’s stepmother) Vee Rivera shared their journey to New York City over Mother’s Day weekend as they went to accept the Webby Award for Best Lifestyle Podcast for their “Baby Mama’s No Drama” podcast, where they got to go up onstage and give an acceptance speech, which they ended by saying “Have kids. Start a podcast.”

