Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Reunites With Former Flame

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry has sons with three different fathers, and one of these fathers has found his way back to his ex. Javi Marroquin revealed in a Saturday, April 29 Instagram post that things are back on between him and his ex-fiancée Lauren Comeau.

“Forget waiting for Sunday… Saturday funday with my other half,” Javi captioned the post, tagging Lauren’s account. The photo featured the couple embracing in front of an inflatable obstacle course with families in the background.

Javi and Lauren share a 4-year-old son Eli (whose older brother is Javi and Kailyn’s 9-year-old son Lincoln, whose birthday is one day before Eli’s). The couple has gone through many ups and downs during the course of their relationship, most recently splitting in 2021 according to Us Weekly, however InTouch reported that the pair reconciled in October 2022, and that Kailyn was the one to spill the news to her podcast Facebook group, though Javi’s most recent post is the first official confirmation of the couple’s reunion.

Why Did Javi Marroquin & Lauren Comeau Break Up?

Javi and Lauren began dating in 2017 after meeting at a wedding. Their son Eli was born in November 2018, and the couple was engaged before his first birthday, with Javi getting down on one knee in June 2019, however they had split multiple times since due to cheating accusations.

One standout allegation comes from Javi’s ex-wife Kailyn in 2020 (the two were married from September 2013 to December 2015 before splitting after an appearance on “Marriage Bootcamp” brought to light the fact that both Javi and Kailyn had cheated on each other during the course of their relationship), when Kailyn claimed in an episode of “Teen Mom 2” that Javi “tried to f—k [Kailyn] … in the Wawa parking lot, while [Lauren] is home with your son … just this past week.” Kailyn later apologized for Lauren for not telling her this information prior to it airing on “Teen Mom”.

Later, in February 2023, while Kailyn and Javi were posting to social media about their co-parenting issues, Kailyn claimed she does not believe Javi is telling Lauren everything about their interactions and that she feels he is trying to keep her separate from Lauren.

Fans React to Javi Marroquin & Lauren Comeau’s Reunion

Fans are supportive of Javi and Lauren getting back together, and have taken to his comment section to let the couple know.

“You two are the cutest! 😍” one fan wrote.

“So so happy for you my friend 🙏🏽” another user added.

Fans have also made their opinions known on Javi’s April 17 post, which includes photos from the Marroquin family’s trip to Disney World featuring Lauren. Many were considering this post the first clue and unofficial confirmation of the couple’s reconciliation and were sending words of encouragement in the comments.

“Omg Javi, don’t mess up this time. We really like her!” one fan warned Javi.

“Seeing you and Lauren together again makes my soul happy,” another user added.

“Glad to see you both back together! Love wins 🥰” a third fan commented.

