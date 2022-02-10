Kailyn Lowry’s Shocking Confession About Relationship With Javi Marroquin

“Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry shared a shocking confession about her relationship with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, on a recent episode of her podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

In the episode titled “Reciprocating Energy with Heather Dubrow,” the “16 and Pregnant” alum spoke to “Real Housewives of Orange Country” star Heather Dubrow about her upcoming show “The Seven Year Stitch.”

Heather explained that the show focuses on helping couples move forward in their relationship and work through their problems.

She described the process as “stitching the couples back together,” to which Kailyn replied, “can you do that for me and my ex-husband?”

“No, you have to be together,” Heather said, to which Kail jokingly answered, “Okay, I guess we’ll get remarried.”

Although Kail said she was “just kidding” about getting back together with Javi, fans wondered why she brought him up in the first place.

“Are we supposed to pretend Kail didn’t talk about getting back together with Javi?! Girllllll, we’re waiting,” one fan commented on a “Baby Mamas No Drama” Instagram post promoting the episode.

Kailyn’s Relationship Confession

In the episode, Heather talked about how rebuilding her “Seven Year Stich” clients’ confidence helps them stay together, but Kailyn offered a contrary opinion.

“Sometimes it makes you want to split up,” she told Heather. “I know at the peak of my life, like 2016 Kail, you couldn’t tell me s***. Like I was feeling great about myself. I was the most fit of my life. I was in the gym five to six days a week, and I said sign these divorce papers ASAP because I wanna go live my life.”

Kail told Heather that gaining more confidence created more separation between her and Javi.

“That’s something that [Javi] has said to me to this day, like if we were to get back together and you were to get back in shape…would you leave me again?” Kailyn revealed on the podcast. She went on to say that she doesn’t have an answer to that question. “I mean, I don’t know…As much as I don’t want to think about it that way, I think the proof is in the pudding.”

Javi Blasts Kailyn for TikTok Post

Javi was not too happy after Kailyn posted a TikTok of him without his permission in February 2022.

The video shows Kail mouthing the words to the popular song “Ginseng Strip 2002” by Yung Lean before falling back onto Javi.

The video went viral, gaining nearly 6 million views. Some fans thought the TikTok meant the two were getting back together. One fan commented, “Just us all over here wishing you two would get back together.”

Javi was not too pleased with Kail’s decision to post a video of him online without his consent and requested that she remove the video.

“You post stuff as if it’s humorous. Do not post me. I already asked you to stop posting me. Period. Respect that. GD,” he wrote in a since-deleted comment.

“Teen Mom” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.

