‘Teen Mom’ Star Dropped by MTV

“Teen Mom” star Kayla Jones won’t be returning to the franchise.

A source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Jones was “dropped” from the show. “They did not renew her contract so she won’t be in the new 12 episodes. She was disappointed, especially since she has so much happening in her life right now that would be good to film. But MTV made their choice so there’s really nothing she can do,” the source said.

Other sources told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that viewers had trouble “relating” to Jones’ storyline. “… because Kayla’s pregnancy was intentional, her story didn’t really catch on the way [the producers] had hoped.”

Who else is leaving? And who has left in the past?

Here’s what you need to know:

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” filming is underway, but it’s anyone’s guess when the new season will air.

Ratings for “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” have been at a low. According to The Sun, when the show first premiered in 2018, it brought with it about 660,000 viewers. In September 2021, however, the season premiere clocked in at 260,000 viewers.

Who Else Has Been Fired From ‘Teen Mom’?

A number of reality stars have gotten the ax from MTV’s “Teen Mom” franchise. In 2018, Farrah Abraham got into a heated conversation with executive producer, Morgan J. Freeman, over her involvement in the show.

During the argument, Abraham was approached for being difficult. Freeman said, per Us Weekly, “Out of nine moms, you’re the only one that’s a problem.” When Abraham retaliated, saying she’s just being herself, Freeman clapped back, “Right… difficult.”

Freeman then discussed Abraham’s involvement in the adult entertainment world, saying that if she continued her work there, she would not be filmed on “Teen Mom.”

“Nobody’s here to cast judgement on anything, but if you chose to work in the adult industry, we can’t continue to film your story for Teen Mom. This was a conversation that happened above me, without me, and has been given to me to come bring to you … It’s basically a decision where we’re asking you. You have had this critical role from 16 & Pregnant all the way to this. No one’s saying that you can’t do this. It’s just that if you’re going to go down that path, we can’t keep shooting this path,” he told Abraham.

When Abraham later called Freeman back, she decided that adult entertainment was more “beneficial” to her and her family and she would pursue that.

David Eason also experienced a swift firing– Eason was let go after a series of homophobic and transphobic tweets surfaced on the Internet. According to In Touch Weekly, MTV later issued a statement that read, “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Eason’s wife, Jenelle Evans, was later fired after it came to light that her husband had killed the family’s dog, Nugget. In a statement to Us Weekly, MTV shared, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since… Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”