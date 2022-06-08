‘Teen Mom’ Star Missing from ‘Young & Pregnant’ Cast Photo

Promotional materials for the new season of “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” were released on MTV’s Instagram Story, and fans were quick to point out that Kayla Jones was not included in the posters.

In a teaser pic that is no longer active, the cast of Kayla Sessler, Madisen Paige, Brianna Jamarillo, and Kiaya Elliot, smiled at the cameras without their former co-star.

Jones did also not appear in the trailer for the new season. Viewers took to Instagram to point out her absence, writing things like, “Awww what happened to the other couple,” and “Where is Kayla 2 tf Madison boring.”

Then again, Jones not being part of the cast poster isn’t a complete surprise.

Jones Was Dropped from the Show in January

In January, news first surfaced that MTV wouldn’t be moving forward with Jones in the new season.

In an interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, a source shared, “Kayla [Jones] got dropped. They did not renew her contract so she won’t be in the new 12 episodes. She was disappointed, especially since she has so much happening in her life right now that would be good to film. But MTV made their choice so there’s really nothing she can do.”

The outlet’s production sources said, initially, the show wanted to drop Paige and move forward with Jones, however, viewers appeared to be more involved in the former’s storyline.

“[The producers] feel like, because Kayla is older than Madisen, and because Kayla’s pregnancy was intentional, her story didn’t really catch on the way [the producers] had hoped. The network thought that, because Kayla’s story included a transgender partner, it was timely and topical, but it just didn’t catch on.”

‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Young and Pregnant ‘ Ratings Drop

In November 2021, Starcasm.net reported that both “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” were struggling to capture viewers’ attention, and attributed that in part to “the rise in popularity of streaming services.”

According to the outlet, the last season of “Teen Mom OG” premiered to just 405,000 viewers. That number rose over 500,000 throughout the season, but a November episode dropped all the way to 395,000.

Meanwhile, with “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant,” the stats were even worse. The outlet wrote that the show premiered to just 260,000 viewers, compared to the previous season’s finale which raked in 470,000. And in an update, the outlet reported that the finale of “Young and Pregnant” brought in only 210,000 viewers.

“Teen Mom 2” ratings have also taken a huge hit.

According to a May post in The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the show’s 11th season kicked off with only 459,000 views, and the first seven episodes averaged 407,000 viewers.

One of the franchise’s top stars, Kailyn Lowry, announced in May that she would be leaving “Teen Mom” after 11 years. Speaking to Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa on the reunion show on May 24, Lowry said, “I think I need to move on. I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

She continued, “I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end.”