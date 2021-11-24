Fans Applaud Kayla Sessler After ‘Panicking’ Over Abortion Decision

“Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” star Kayla Sessler shared a difficult decision she made after becoming pregnant for the third time. Fans on Reddit commended Sessler for allowing MTV to film the situation, with some people writing that abortion is a form of healthcare.

Sessler received news that was “hard to handle” in May 2021, months after she got into a fight with her boyfriend’s family over leaving their home during Thanksgiving. Sessler shared she became pregnant after she stopped taking birth control and that Luke Davis suspected Sessler’s ex — Ryan — was the father.

“I just got some really shocking news and I’m not sure I can handle it,” Sessler told MTV cameras on the November 23, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant.”

“So I’m pregnant again,” she continued. “I had just got my IUD removed because I was having severe anxiety from it. Getting off birth control made sense and the time and I wasn’t planning on getting pregnant again, especially since my relationship with Luke has been so rocky.”

Even though Davis apologized for telling Sessler that Ryan was probably the father, he admitted that he wasn’t sure about the paternity.

Sessler said abortion was the healthiest choice for herself and the two children she has: 4-year-son Izaiah — from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Stephan Alexander — and 2-year-old daughter Ariah, from her relationship with Davis.

“It’s a really hard decision for me because — you know — obviously I already have two kids and abortion was always an option with them and it’s something I had considered and didn’t do it,” she said. “And now I’m so grateful that I didn’t make that decision for them because they’re my world. But I just really feel like I have to look at what’s best for the two kids I already have.”

Sessler Said She Was ‘Panicking’ on Her Way to Get an Abortion

Davis drove Sessler to her abortion appointment, but he wasn’t allowed to go in due to COVID-19 protocols.

Sessler said Davis supported her decision.

“I just really feel like it’s my only option because I’m not going to be able to take care of Izaiah and Ariah with a newborn baby,” Sessler said about having an abortion. “It’s just not gonna happen like emotionally, mentally, I’m not gonna be able to handle that.”

Sessler added, “Plus me and Luke aren’t in the best place so it’s just not a good time to bring another child into the world.”

Before she went into the office, Sessler asked Davis if she was making the right decision.

“I’m not gonna lie I’m panicking,” she told him. “I might not show it but I’m freaking out. I just keep going over in my head and think if there’s any way we can do it with three and I just don’t see it being possible.”

Fans Gave Sessler ‘Props’ for Being Vulnerable

A number of “Teen Mom” fans on Reddit agreed with Sessler’s decision to have an abortion, although some people said it was irresponsible of her to become pregnant.

“Props to Kayla for showing a difficult experience on tonight’s Y&P,” a thread that was pinned to the top of the “Teen Mom” subreddit said.

“She didn’t elaborate on why she made this choice but that doesn’t matter,” the person wrote. “Abortion is healthcare and it should be less taboo and talked about more often so other people in Kayla’s shoes are supported with their decision.”

The original post garnered more than 400 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

“The fact that she shared this is amazing and I give her a lot of credit for it,” read one comment.

“I think that Kayla was very brave to highlight this on the show, considering that we live in such an overwhelmingly judgmental world,” said another social media user. “What a stark contrast to most of the carefully constructed plots that have been shown in the past couple of years to cover up the real stories on both OG & TM2.”

