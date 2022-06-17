Kayla Sessler ‘Scared ASF’ Amid Hospitalization

Kayla Sessler “terrified” fans on June 16, when she informed fans via Instagram Story that she had recently taken to a trip to the ER because she had a heart rate of 240 beats per minute.

In response to a fan asking how she was feeling lately, Sessler wrote, “I’m okay… been better. Went to the ER with a heart rate of 240 yesterday. Couldn’t lower it so they had to give me a medicine to stop my heart and re-start it. Now I have to see a specialist. I’m scared asf so pray for me.”

While the Story is no longer active, a “Teen Mom” fan account posted it to their page.

Fans were very very concerned about Sessler in the comments section of the post. One person wrote, “D**n that is terrifying. When I’m having a panic attack and my heart rate hits 140-160 I think I’m going to die. Can’t imagine how she felt at 240.”

Another weighed in, “Adenosine is no joke, feels like a heart attack.”

And a third wrote, “Oh man that happened to my sister when we were young, they had to use the AED on her.”

In the subsequent posts, Sessler did not mention her health. She has not yet offered fans a current health update.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Sessler May Be Pregnant

News of Sessler’s trip to the ER comes on the heels of fans guessing that she is pregnant with her third child. Today, Sessler has two children: son Izaiah Cole and daughter Ariah Jordynn.

On June 7, Sessler posted an Instagram of her children in matching outfits of differnet colors in an effort to promote the company Bambini Fashion. In her caption, she wrote, “Pink 💓 or blue 💙 ? @bambinifashion use code KAYLA for $$$ off.”

Many fans assumed the pic was a pregnancy announcement. One person wrote, “I thought this was a pregnancy announcement 😂 regardless your babies are so adorable ❤️.”

Sessler, however, responded to the comment by writing, “lmaooo ohhh cuz the pink and blue ?😂 nah . But thank you ❤️,” instantly shutting down pregnancy rumors.

Sessler’s Relationship With Luke Davis

Apart from her role on “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant,” Sessler has remained largely out of the headlines.

One of the last times she conducted a public interview was in November 2021, when she spoke to Hollywood Life about her relationship with her boyfriend, Luke Davis’, family. In a previous episode of “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant,” Sessler left the family’s Thanksgiving meal and was returning to discuss why she did so.

Sessler told Hollywood Life, “Yeah, it’s definitely hard watching it all over again,” in regards to the episode. She said “knowing that footage is out there forever to my kids to see — it’s definitely embarrassing.”

Continuing to describe the “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” episode and the altercation with Davis’ family, Sessler said, “Things get close to being physical for sure. I mean, we have security, so that’ll never happen, but it got close.”

As viewers are aware, per Hollywood Life, both partners in the relationship have been unfaithful to one another.

In November 2021, Sessler told the outlet, “I would say moving forward, we continue with therapy and we try to move forward, but there’s still drama about whether we’re going to stay together or not.”