Kayla Sessler Issues Apology to ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Star

In the spirit of the holiday season, “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” star Kayla Sessler has issued an apology to her former co-star Rachel Beaver in a new video. On Christmas Eve, December 24, Sessler live on her Instagram to answer fan questions and wish everybody a happy holiday.

Sessler’s apology was documented in a clip reshared by the account @teenmomfanz, where she responded to the question, “Are you and Rachel friends?”, saying, “Rachel has me blocked, however if this [live video] ends up [being reposted], I am sorry for how I treated her. She did push my buttons, but I shouldn’t have went lower, I should have went higher, and took the high road.”

Sessler went on to say that there was more to the story that fans didn’t see, so, “I don’t feel like I was in the wrong, but I don’t know. I’m so nice but once you keep crossing me I’m going to take it to hell. And that’s what I did, I took it too far. So I am sorry to her, I was kind of rude.”

See the apology clip below.

What Happened Between Kayla Sessler & Rachel Beaver

Rachel Beaver joined Kayla Sessler in the cast of “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” for season 2, helping to fill the spots left by cast members Jade Cline (who moved to “Teen Mom 2”) and Lexi Tatman (who was not brought back for the second season). Beaver and Sessler got off on the wrong foot, and the two were never able to get on the right track and form a lasting friendship.

In August of this year, The U.S. Sun reported on a fight between the two, along with some of their co-stars. While on a cast girl’s trip, Sessler called co-star Kiaya Elliot “an idiot”, which prompted Elliot to respond, and Beaver and castmate Madisen Bieth to add their two cents as well. Bieth said to her cast members, “Go take care of your kids and leave me the f*** alone,” and Beaver said, “I don’t owe anyone at this godd*** table s***.”

The U.S. Sun also shared another fight between Sessler and Beaver, this one happening over text. After Beaver declined the invitation to go to Los Angeles and do a promotional photoshoot and reunion show for “Young and Pregnant”, Sessler texted a cast group text, alleging Beaver was on drugs and that the decision to not attend the photoshoot was because she “must be delusional or just the crack idk.” Beaver clarified this decision was because she was celebrating her birthday at the time. Beaver shared screenshots of her conversation with Sessler to fan pages on Instagram.

After two seasons, Beaver quit the “Teen Mom” franchise, citing the desire to protect her mental health.

Kayla Sessler is Returning for ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’

While the fate of “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” hasn’t been announced yet, Sessler is reuniting with some of her “Young and Pregnant” co-stars as well as some of the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” mothers for the upcoming season of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion”, which debuts on Tuesday, January 3, at 8 pm Eastern on MTV.

This season sees Sessler and her fellow cast members Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Kiaya Elliott, and Maci Bookout joined by their own mothers as they take a girl’s trip together, and the season trailer has already teased one blowout fight between Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones, and their mothers.

