2 ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Set to Join ‘The Next Chapter’ Season 2 Cast

Filming is underway for the second season of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter”, and despite initial rumblings that their time on the network was coming to an end along with the “Young and Pregnant” spinoff, cast members Kayla Sessler and Kiaya Elliott are reportedly getting ready to return to the franchise in the forthcoming “Next Chapter” season.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup shared the status of “The Next Chapter” cast, according to a production source, claiming that all of season 1’s main cast members (Maci Bookout, Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus, Cheyenne Floyd, Ashley Jones, Catelynn Lowell, Leah Messer, and Amber Portwood) are set to return and that Sessler and Elliott will be joining them, albeit in smaller roles.

“Kayla Sessler and Kiaya Elliott will both be featured, although Kiaya only very briefly. They were not made actual cast members though,” The Ashley’s source said, “Kayla’s story will somehow be incorporated into another girl’s story somehow.”

MTV has yet to make any formal announcement on this news.

Kayla Sessler & Kiaya Elliott’s Co-Star Jade Cline Was Hoping They Would Join ‘The Next Chapter’

One “Teen Mom” fan account on Instagram shared Sessler and Elliott’s casting update, causing fans of the show to chime in with their opinions in the comment section.

“I’m very conflicted.. I used to like her until she joined the Ashley hate train,” one user wrote, referring to the group of cast members who disapprove of Jones since she and DeJesus got into a physical altercation during their cast trip for “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” season 2.

“They’re only keeping kayla because she has 2 baby daddy’s and is with someone new now. messy life,” another user commented.

“I liked Kayla but her and Kiaya irritated me in this last season. I could honestly do without both,” a third fan added.

Despite fan sentiment not being too keen on these additions in that one post’s comment section, one person who will be happy to hear this casting update is “The Next Chapter” star Cline, who in January 2023 spoke about her relationships with Sessler and Elliott while answering fan questions on her Instagram story.

While answering questions about “Teen Mom: Family Reunion”, one fan asked Cline what it was like reuniting with Sessler and Elliott (as Cline began her MTV career as a cast member on “Young and Pregnant” before being moved to “Teen Mom 2” in 2019), and Cline responded that, “That was my first time meeting [Kiaya] in person! And I adore her and her mom. We clicked quick. They have great vibes. It was great seeing [Kayla] I’ve missed her so much. I wish they were on next chapter lmao.”

Kayla Sessler & Kiaya Elliott Were Both in Attendance at a Filmed Event

One scene that Sessler and Elliott may appear in is Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton’s daughter Ryder’s 6th birthday party, which included many “Teen Mom” stars in attendance and had cameras rolling. Everybody was decked out in 60s- and 70s-inspired looks for the party, which had a theme “Six is a vibe”.

