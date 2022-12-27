Kayla Sessler Claims Ex Luke Davis Is Trying for a Baby With New Girlfriend

“Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” star Kayla Sessler went Instagram live this Christmas Eve to talk to fans and answer their questions. In a clip reposted by the Instagram account @teenmomfanz, Sessler answered the question, “Why did Luke [Davis, Sessler’s ex-boyfriend] go live telling his new girl he wanted a baby with her already?”

“‘Cause they’re trying to have a baby. But I’m not going to speak on that, because it’s Christmas, and we are not getting messy, we’re keeping it positive,” Sessler shared, stopping herself before she said anything else.

See the clip from Sessler’s live, and hear what Davis had to say in the comments, below.

Luke Davis Responds to Kayla Sessler’s Claims

Kayla Sessler’s ex-boyfriend Luke Davis announced his “unexpected” new relationship earlier this month. He and his new girlfriend (whose name is unconfirmed) have both started posting with each other on social media, and after weeks of speculation, the two have made things official.

Now, after Sessler claimed Davis and his new girlfriend are trying for a child, fans were quick to give their opinions in the comment section, and Sessler and Davis both chimed in as well.

Many fans commented that Davis’s new girlfriend has three children that she does not have custody of, with one fan writing, “Allegedly she doesn’t have custody of her 3 children. Smh. Luke needs to reconsider that decision.” Davis’s girlfriend indirectly disputed these claims, sharing an Instagram story that clarifies she has a 50/50 custody arrangement, which one fan screenshotted and shared to Reddit.

Davis himself wrote a reply to a fan who alleged his new girlfriend was a “clout chaser” and that she spent their whole first meeting recording Davis so she could share it online. Davis responded by saying, “yeah we both recorded and post each other who tf cares it’s called making memories together. We’ll continue to do the same thing everytime we see each other.”

Sessler also spoke up in the comments section when asked, “Why is she on here telling that man’s business? SMH” telling the fan, “I’m not telling anyones business if it’s already public knowledge . This was literally the only ‘messy’ part of the live everything else was positive vibes with my sister dad and step mom ❤️”.

Fans Think Kayla Sessler Might Join ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

Kayla Sessler and her fellow “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” cast member Kiaya Elliot are both set to star in the upcoming season of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” along with “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” stars Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, and Maci Bookout, and according to The U.S. Sun, fans are seeing this as a sign that Sessler and Elliot may be moved over to “The Next Chapter” franchise come season two.

Season one of “Family Reunion” featured Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, Maci Bookout, and Farrah Abraham, but did not include any “Young and Pregnant” castmembers, however Cline and Jones both began on “Young and Pregnant” before being moved to “Teen Mom 2” to fill spaces left by cast members who left for various reasons.

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” season two premieres on MTV on Tuesday, January 3, at 8 pm Eastern.

