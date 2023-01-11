Kiaya Elliott Shares Which ‘Family Reunion’ Cast Member Made Her Most Emotional

This week’s episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” ended with a cliffhanger, saving the highly-talked-about fight between Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, and their mothers (Pastor Tea and Roxanne, respectively) for next week’s episode. Prior to the fight, however, the cast went out and did a team-building activity in a mud pit with life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant (known as “Coach B”).

In an Instagram live clip shared to a “Teen Mom” fan page after the episode, Kiaya Elliott addressed the latest episode and revealed that Catelynn Baltierra and April Brockmiller made her the most emotional during the team-building activity.

April Brockmiller Gets ‘Aggressive’ With Catelynn in the Mud Pit

During her Instagram live, one viewer asked Kiaya Elliott “Whose mud pit exercise got you the most emotional?” and Kiaya was quick to respond, “Cate and April’s, it was so sad.”

The mud pit exercise in question saw the “Teen Mom” cast members standing on the far end of a big mud pit with a rope tied around their waists, while their mothers stood at the opposite end, pulling the rope as they talked through an issue in their relationship. Everybody opened up and a lot of tears were shed, but everybody felt a shift during Catelynn and April’s turn.

Catelynn began the exercise by telling her mother “I’m sick of being the perfect child,” and the mother and daughter both immediately broke into tears. Catelynn goes on to say she feels like she is the mother in the relationship, and that she wants to be able to rely on April more often. She says that April’s emotions tend to manifest as anger, and she doesn’t want April to shut down her or her opinions anymore.

April starts pulling in Catelynn’s rope, crying and saying she never has to worry about Catelynn. In a confessional, Briana DeJesus called April’s reaction “too aggressive”. Jade Cline calls the interaction “sad”, and says that April is beating herself up. The two end the exercise with April dropping her end of the rope, which Catelynn called “a true visual representation of how we communicate”. April then turned to Coach B and muttered “I don’t like you”, before gently pulling Catelynn out of the mud and into a big hug.

Both Catelynn and April felt a sense of relief at the end of the exercise but acknowledged that they both have more work to do.

Catelynn Checked in With Kiaya Elliott Earlier in the Episode

Prior to the mud pit exercise, Catelynn Baltierra pulled Kiaya Elliott aside after Kiaya and Kayla Sessler arrived at the “Family Reunion” house to formally introduce herself and ask about the underlying tension between Kiaya and castmate Ashley Jones.

Catelynn cut straight to the point, and Kiaya let her know that they had gotten into a fight over social media, with Ashley indirectly referring to Kiaya in public posts, which Kiaya referred to as “low blows”.

“She just kept coming at me in the [direct messages], so you know I’m going to talk my s*** back,” Kiaya said, “I just feel like she picks on certain people, and that’s not okay.”

Kiaya’s issues with Ashley mirror Briana and Roxanne DeJesus’s issues with Ashley and Pastor Tea at the end of the episode, when Roxanne called out Ashley for inserting herself into Briana’s fallout with fellow cast member Kailyn Lowry over social media. The four began discussing the issue, and things got heated as the episode ended on a title card reading “TO BE CONTINUED”.

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” returns next Tuesday, January 17, at 8 pm Eastern on MTV. The description of the next episode is, “The tension comes to a head as multiple fights and arguments break out over the course of the night. April is cut off from drinking, a pregnancy rumor spreads around the house, and things get out of control between team Ashley-Tea and team Briana-Roxanne.”

