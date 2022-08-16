Rare Photo of ‘Sweaty’ Kieffer Delp Emerges

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Kieffer Delp, the ex-boyfriend of Jenelle Evans, was caught “in the wild” by a fan.

According to the original poster on Reddit, their ex-boyfriend saw Delp waiting for public transportation. The “Teen Mom 2” star agreed to pose for the photo, but wanted $10. He flashed a smirk and threw up a peace sign. He had beads of sweat rolling down his forehead.

Social media users flooded the comment section.

“He’s aged better than most of the cast tbh,” one person said.

“Dude living under a bridge and still looks cleaner than David,” read a top comment with more than 240 upvotes.

Some people argued that Delp led to Evans’ success.

“Someone mentioned recently in here that they think jenelle is one of the most iconic teen moms but honestly, that’s only true because of this guy,” they said. “I would even say Keiffer and Barb or more iconic than Jenelle. She just happened to know these people.”

Delp appeared on “Teen Mom 2” during the earlier seasons of the show. They dated on and off for years, until Evans married her husband, David Eason, in 2017.

Evans went on to reveal that she tried heroin for the first time when she was with Delp.

“When I got his support, he wanted me to do drugs. That’s the first time in my life I’ve ever tried (heroin),” she told Dr. Drew Pinsky at a “Teen Mom” reunion in 2013, per Today. Evans claimed Delp injected her with the drug for a month before she left him and tried to get sober.

Delp Is Responsible for Memorable ‘Teen Mom’ Quotes

Delp is best known for some of his catchphrases like, “Bein’ a felon ain’t illegal” and telling Evans, “Well, the past is history, the future is a mystery, and now is a gift that’s why they call it the present.”

He also inspired some signature quotes to come out of Evans’ mother, Barbara. “I hope ya have fun livin’ in the street with ya boyfriend!” she said in Season 2.

Some more gems that emerged out of Season 2, courtesy of Barbara Evans talking about Kieffer:

“Well, Jenelle I see ya with Kieffa!”; “Ya done! Go live with ya scummy boyfriend!” and “I told ya, Kieffa is no good for ya!”

Where Is Kieffer Today?

Delp, 32, was arrested by officers from the Ohio Township Police Department in Pennsylvania in June 2022.

Police charged him with first-degree misdemeanor retail theft and criminal conspiracy, according to a report by In Touch Weekly. The conspiracy charge was ultimately dropped, per court records.

Heavy reached out to the Ohio Township Police Department to see if Delp entered a plea if there was a court date scheduled and if Delp had retained a lawyer. The department did not immediately respond to Heavy’s inquiry.

In 2018, Delp pled guilty to operating a methamphetamine lab, possession with intent to deliver and risking a catastrophe after police found a meth lab in his McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, basement apartment, People reported.

“We had been getting complaints that there was a meth lab at this location,” Rick Deliman, the McKees Rocks Police Chief, told the Tribune-Review, a local paper. “We conducted an investigation and determined that there was in fact one, and subsequently executed a search warrant on that residence.”

Delp spent 18 months behind bars before he was released in February 2020, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. Delp was arrested again in October 2020 after he stopped reporting for parole and spent another five months in prison, The Ahsley wrote.