Kieffer Delp: Where Is Jenelle Evans’ Ex Today?

If fans of “Teen Mom” think back way to the beginning of the show, they may just remember one of Jenelle Evans’ first ex-boyfriends, Kieffer Delp, who was featured on the first four seasons of “Teen Mom 2.” Evans and Delp first started dating when the show first aired and called it quits in 2016.

According to In Touch Weekly, the relationship lasted two years; Evans even rekindled her romance with Delp after splitting from ex-boyfriend Gary Head for a brief period of time.

In 2018, however, things took a turn when Us Weekly reported that Delp was arrested for allegedly running a meth lab in Pennsylvania.

The outlet obtained documents that showed Delp was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of substances for methamphetamine, waste in the manufacture of methamphetamine, and possession and prohibited acts.

What other run-ins with the law has Delp experienced? And where is he today?

Read on.

Delp Has Faced Multiple Arrests

In the wake of his 2018 arrest, Police Chief Richard Deliman for the McKees Rocks Police Department told Radar Online, “We received complaints there was a meth lab operated out of an apartment. We obtained a search warrant and when we went to serve the warrant, Kieffer was there. There was a strong chemical smell. We saw the materials used in making meth.”

In August 2018, Radar Online reported that Delp agreed to a plea deal and was sentenced to 18 to 36 months in prison; all charges were subsequently dropped except for three.

Whoops lol lmao haha pic.twitter.com/5BLFxZozoF — kieffer delp (@confidence117k) February 9, 2015

This wasn’t Delp’s first arrest; the former reality star had also been arrested a number of times in the past for breaking and entering, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. In 2010, he was arrested alongside Evans, and in March 2011 and August 2011, he was arrested once again on drug-related charges.

Delp Was Most Recently Arrested in 2020

In February 2020, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Delp was arrested six days after being paroled in the wake of his two-year prison stint.

As highlighted by the outlet, Delp was not supposed to leave the state after being released; however, he went home to New Jersey and was arrested in Salem for “jumping bail”

The last time Delp appeared on TV was in 2017 as part of the “Teen Mom 2 Special: Where Are They Now?”

His most recent Tweet was published on January 19, 2022. Delp wrote on Twitter, “Anyone wanna hear a dope verse I just wrote?”

Evans’ Marriage to David Eason

These days, Evans is married to David Eason, who has also been a controversial figure.

According to The Sun, the two tied the knot in 2017.

Evans gave birth to her first child, Jace, while a senior in high school. In 2014, she gave birth to her son, Kaiser, with ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith. Then, in 2017, Evans and Eason gave birth to daughter Ensley.

In 2019, Eason admitted to killing the family’s dog, Nugget. Speaking on PeopleTV’s “People Now,” Eason explained, “It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger.”

He continued, “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again… If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

Evans subsequently shared that the debacle was a “private family issue that happened within our household,” and she would have preferred the incident not to reach the public.