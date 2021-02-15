Kristina Anderson Praises Gary Shirley Amid Amber Portwood Feud

Teen Mom OG star Kristina Shirley praised husband Gary amid their feud with Amber Portwood. Kristina, who shares daughter Emilee with the MTV personality, penned a special Valentine’s Day message to her partner after Amber accused them both of being “two-faced liars.” Amber made the allegation after she heard the couple referred to her as their teenage daughter since they had been helping her with chores during the pandemic.

Kristina posted a photo that showed her smiling while Gary gave her a piggyback ride. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my man, [Gary],” she wrote on February 14. “I love you today, tomorrow, & EVERYDAY. Thank you for being my Best Friend, Therapist 🤪, Chef🧑‍🍳, and Husband. God knew I needed someone like you to get me through this thing called life.”

The post garnered nearly 17,000 likes from her 286,000 followers, including a double-tap from Ambers ex-boyfriend, Dimitri Garcia. Most of the people in the comments section praised the couple, saying they were one of their favorite duos on Teen Mom OG.

Kristina’s post comes after Amber stirred rumors that Gary was inappropriate with her. “Gary, if you and Kristina are so happy, then why don’t you tell her about how many times you had called me up and talked about sexual encounters that we used to have,” she said during an Instagram rant. “How many times did you sit there and say, ‘Oh, you’re missing big daddy?’

Kristina Is Going Back to School

With Gary helping to take care of Emilee and Leah, the 12-year-old daughter he shares with Amber, Kristina decided to pursue her passion. She’s going back to school to study medicine and will hopefully work with children when she graduates.

Gary posted a picture of Kristina in her scrubs on February 13 and said he was “proud” of his wife. “Starting her schooling pursuing her Medical career,” he wrote to his 215,000 followers. “This is her passion. Her #1 passion is kids. She might end up in a pediatrics hospital.”

The 34-year-old said he would take care of things around the home while Kristina focuses on her studies. “Wishing her all the best,” Gary penned. “Love you, wife, I got the house covered. I’ll help you study.”

Amber Almost Moved Onto Gary & Kristina’s Property

When things were still going well between Amber, Gary and Shirley, the Indiana native asked his ex if she would like to move into a modular home on his property. Amber was initially surprised at the offer but considered it so she could be closer to Leah. She had been renting a home that was an hour away.

“I’m not sure if it’s a great idea but Leah was very excited about it and it’s hard to say no,” she says in a sneak peek clip of Tuesday’s episode, obtained by Us Weekly. “This is my first modular home.”

She was “impressed” by what she saw when they looked at the homes. “I wasn’t expecting it. I’m ready to see this other one. I would buy one just to rent it out myself to be honest with you,” Amber said. “You can make a lot of money!”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

