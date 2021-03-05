Gary Shirley Suspected of Infidelity After Gushing Over Wife

Teen Mom OG star Gary Shirley posted an ode to his wife Kristina Anderson after she started nursing school, but some fans predicted there might be something suspicious bubbling behind the scenes. Gary has been publicly gushing over his wife since ex-girlfriend Amber Portwood accused him of flirting with her once their relationship went south.

His most recent post praised Kristina for taking steps to educate herself. “I MISS MY WIFE!!!! (She’s bettering herself)😃,” Gary wrote in a March 4 message. “She’s gone all day from 7am til 3:45pm. This picture is of her studying away. When she’s home she doesn’t have much time between kids and studying. @kristina_shirley3 you’re my #mvp ps…. what I mean by kids is she wants to spend time with the girls! I love you sweet pea! Very proud of you. Have fun at school.”

The post garnered more than 16,000 likes, including a positive message from Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus. “She’s so pretty, I love her,” Bri wrote about Kristina.

Gary, 34, had previously suggested Amber, 30, move onto his land so she could be closer to their 11-year-old daughter Leah. When Amber found out that Gary and Kristina, 39, were laughing about her, and saying Amber was like their teenage daughter, she unleashed a social media rant against the couple where she called them liars and accused Gary of being inappropriate with her. Since then Gary issued a public apology to Kristina and has been adamant about showing his love for his wife on Instagram.

Fans Accused Gary of Doing Something Wrong

A post on Reddit about Kristina working on her schooling quickly turned into a discussion about Gary potentially being in trouble with his wife.

“He known he has messed up after amber put him on big daddy blast. And no doubt is really worried she is going to better herself and leave him,” CurvyCrumpet wrote. “All his posts since the flirting revelation came out from amber has been extra cheesy about Kristina.”

“Gary’s posts are sus,” bodybymacdonalds added. “This doesn’t seem genuine at all. I believe Amber’s allegations against him more than ever. He’s trying so hard to look like a loving husband.”

Some people claimed that Kristina might have gone back to school so she can leave Gary. “His captions are always so strange. They don’t feel genuine,” Dflemz wrote. “This reads like an exit strategy from the show and also her exit from him.”

Amber Claims Gary Asked if She Missed ‘Big Daddy’

In the midst of their fallout, Amber went on a social media rant where she accused Gary of touching her inappropriately and asking her if she missed him. Amber denied following through with Gary’s supposed advances, saying she’s not a homewrecker.

“… I mean, there’s even an incident where I was super, super sad, you’re the one who sat on the couch, grabbed me, laid down and forced me to lay down on you, put your arm around my waist underneath my boobs and started rubbing on my head,” Amber said last month, as transcribed by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “The producer knew about that – the old producer, because this was before – he walked in on it and then he walked out because he left his coat.”

“Gary, if you and Kristina are so happy, then why don’t you tell her about how many times you had called me up and talked about sexual encounters that we used to have,” she continued. “How many times did you sit there and say, ‘Oh, you’re missing big daddy?’”

Following Amber’s accusations, Gary issued a public apology to Kristina. “My wife is amazing. I love her deeply,” he said. “[Kristina] I’m very glad you’r[e] in me and our kids’ life and know we together would put up with an infinite amount of Amber’s [behavior] for the sake of Leah.”

“But I also want to apologize to [Kristina] for having to deal with all this. She is a sweet caring being & my best friend,” he continued. “I’m also very thankful for everyone here for also seeing through some of the BS.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Teen Mom Fans Accuse Gary Shirley of Cheating on His Wife