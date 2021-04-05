Kristina Shirley Responds to Amber Portwood’s Outburst

Teen Mom OG star Kristina Shirley broke her silence amid her feud with Amber Portwood, the mother of her 12-year-old stepdaughter Leah. Amber has made antagonistic comments about Kristina and her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley. Within the span of one week, Amber accused Kristina of spoiling Leah; called her a “whore” and a “homewrecker;” and claimed Kristina was an opportunist who stole her family and just wanted to be on Teen Mom OG.

Kristina, 39, didn’t directly respond to Amber’s insults, but she did post a cryptic quote that seemed to shade her foe. “Be kind to everyone. Be patient with difficult people,” it reads. Kristina’s post solicited a “like” from fellow Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards and a response from Jenna Tinch, Kristina’s sister-in-law who came to her defense after one of Amber’s rants.

“Your class is unmatched. Love you sister!♥️” Jenna wrote.

Reddit users widely celebrated Kristina’s post, despite sayings it was pretty “vague.”

“Kristina keeping sweet while also throwing shade, 😂” the original poster wrote.

“I saw that yesterday and I loved it so much. I am usually against vague posting but I was like ohhh this hit the nail on the head,” one commenter wrote. “Kristina’s last two photos have also been of Leah. One with them all out together and another of Leah and her sister.”

“Lmao I love it because she refuses to go to Amber’s level and you know this calm rational approach drives Ambien fucking nuts,” another person added.

Amber Claimed Kristina ‘Cries’ If Gary Doesn’t Buy Her Designer Bags

During her rant against Kristina on Easter Sunday, Amber claimed that Kristina “cries” to her husband — Amber’s ex — if she doesn’t get what she wants from him. She also claimed that Kristina is intimidated by Amber’s relationship with Leah.

“She’s not a bonus mom. She’s an opportunist who cries if Gary doesn’t buy her a Coach bag,” Amber wrote on April 4. “She got scared because me and Leah were hanging out more!! Sorry I made a mistake in the past with people, however, we all know what was really going on when she cheated on her husband.”

Amber Slammed Kristina For Taking Pictures of Leah

Kristina has a 13-year-old daughter from her marriage to her first husband, Gregory Anderson. According to their custody arrangement, Kristina agreed that her oldest daughter would not appear on Teen Mom OG or social media. It’s why fans of the MTV series probably aren’t familiar with Kristina’s eldest.

Amber, however, took this as an opportunity to lash out at Kristina. She specifically took issue with Kristina posting pictures of Leah on Instagram.

“She needs to take some pictures with her kid, not mine 24/7. I think there are some guilt issues personally,” Amber claimed. “I see her with my daughter compared to hers and it’s like she’s not even there. I feel bad for her.”

“People can take this how they want. It is the truth… she is an opportunist who puts pictures of my daughter on her Instagram for clicks,” the 30-year-old claimed. “I said my piece and I’m at peace with this personally.”

Amber later deleted her response and disable the comment section on her page. However, a screenshot of the Easter Sunday rant was saved by fan page Teen Mom Tea.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

