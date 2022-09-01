WATCH: ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Releases New Trailer

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” is getting ready to debut and MTV just dropped a new trailer dripping with drama.

One of the things that will be touched upon in the revamped series is Amber Portwood’s battle with her ex-fiance, Andrew Glennon, for primary custody of their son, 4-year-old James. As most fans already know, a judge ruled in Glennon’s favor and he’s allowed to move to California with James, not exactly a quick trip for Portwood, who is based in Indiana.

The trailer starts out with a sweet moment between Portwood and her eldest, 13-year-old Leah, whom she shares with her high school boyfriend, Gary Shirley.

“Do you plan on making good choices,” Leah asks her mom, while giving her a hug.

“Always,” Portwood says.

“I sure hope you are,” Leah answers back.

Though things appear to be improving between Leah and Portwood, the “Teen Mom” star reveals there’s a big hurdle coming with James.

“I really don’t know what’s going on, whether James will be moving to California,” Portwood tells “Teen Mom” co-star Leah Messer.

The next scene shows Gary and Kristina Shirley talking about Portwood’s custody hearing in their living room. “I’m speechless,” Kristina says while wiping away tears. “James is her life.”

Fans Call Kristina Shirley ‘Ridiculous’

Kristina Shirley is one of the beloved members of “Teen Mom,” but fans on Reddit weren’t pleased with her when she defended Portwood.

“Kristina trying to make Amber look like a decent mother is ridiculous,” said one fan. “Amber needs to be fired and she take her enabling, lying hangers on with her. What pathetic losers.”

“I really liked Kristina, but she can f*** right off with that comment,” a second person agreed. “We have watched amber not give a shit about her kids for the last almost 14 years.”

Some people wondered if Kristina wasn’t talking about Portwood, but her daughter, Leah. James is her-half brother.

“Could she potentialllllllyyyyyyyyyy maybe be talking about Leah ?????????” they asked.

Portwood Said She Was ‘Devastated’ Over the Court’s Decision

Portwood, who has been fighting for custody of James since she was arrested for domestic violence in 2019, said she had been doing everything to better herself.

The “Teen Mom” star issued a statement via Instagram where she said she was “devastated and heartbroken.”

“I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children,” Portwood wrote. “While I’ve always been candid about my substance abuse and issues with mental health, a person should have a chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their issues from the past.”

Portwood, 31, pleaded guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation. She was successfully discharged from probation related to those charges ahead of the judge’s ruling.

“People who’ve done therapy, and taken classes, and made efforts to change should not continue to be punished for past mistakes,” she continued. “I’ve spent years rebuilding my bridges and did everything that was required of me, including completing 21 negative drug tests and multiple psychological evaluations.”

Portwood battles five mental illnesses, with a primary diagnosis of borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs on September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.