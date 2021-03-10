Larry Edwards Drags Maci Bookout Ahead of Reunion

It’s no secret that the Edwards aren’t on good terms with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout. Larry Edwards, the patriarch of the Edwards family, bashed Maci ahead of the Season 9 reunion. Early reports claimed the two families got into a heated battle at the end of the season special. Both Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, have spoken out since those stories first emerged.

Despite tensions being so high Ryan, 33, tried to remain calm. “We can’t win, just keep kicking the dog eventually he will bite you, and when he does, you want to put him down,” Larry told The Sun in an exclusive interview on March 9.

Ryan has struggled with his addiction to heroin, spending multiple stints in rehab and prison. He was last arrested in 2019 after he allegedly skipped out on his bar tab. He spent nearly 3 months locked up for theft of services under $1,000.

Ryan was infamously caught nodding off on his way to his 2017 wedding to Mackenzie Standifer and entered rehab soon after. The Tennessee native — who shares son Bentley with Maci and kids Jagger and Stella with Mackenzie — now says he’s living a sober life.

He is “doing just fine,” Larry told The Sun. “Do you think if anything had or would happen, they wouldn’t have already exposed it?”

In one of Ryan’s last Instagram updates, he celebrated his sobriety. “I’ve made mistakes and I have really messed up in the past but there is so much hope ahead and it doesn’t mean I can’t change the future,” he said in a July 2018 post.

Ryan also blamed MTV for his negative persona. “They don’t want to show me or Mack in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery. I AM. They want me to look angry, passive aggressive and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me,” the Teen Mom star wrote. “I’m done taking their shit and letting the world believe this by standing up for myself. You’re believing a lie.”

Maci & Taylor Reportedly ‘Exploded’ on Larry & Jen Edwards

News that the families were feuding was first broken by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, who reported in January the tension while filming the reunion was palpable.

“At first, MTV wanted Mackenzie and Ryan to square off in-person on the set with Maci and Taylor, but Ryan absolutely refused,” an insider said. “Then they asked Mackenzie to go out on stage solo and film a scene with Taylor and Maci but she said no.”

“You could cut the tension with a knife when they were all sitting out there,” a separate source added. “But everything was OK until the very end of the segment.”

Taylor Said He Would Always Protect His Wife & Family

Taylor spoke out about the incident following The Ashley’s report, telling The Hollywood Gossip he would always stand up for his family.

“You’ll have to see the reunion play out on TV but one thing I am always going to do is stand up for my wife and kids … You come for my wife and kids? I’m coming for you,” he said.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Maci Dragged For ‘Beautiful Talk’ About Bentley’s Sexuality