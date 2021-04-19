Sneak Peek: Watch Larry Edwards, Taylor McKinney Reunion Fight

A sneak peek clip shared with Heavy from MTV showed the heated blowup between Teen Mom OG stars Larry Edwards and Taylor McKinney. The families have a bitter feud that all stems from their relationship with 12-year-old Bentley, the biological son of exes Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards. The explosive fight at the season nine reunion between Ryan’s dad and Maci’s husband ended with the Edwards being fired from Teen Mom OG.

Larry was tense during his interview with host Dr. Drew Pinsky, giving curt answers when the celebrity therapist asked about a claim Larry made during the season. He accused Maci of poisoning Bentley against them, though Larry didn’t agree with that phrasing.

“I didn’t say against,” he corrected Dr. Drew. “What I said is that a 12-year-old boy can be manipulated. That is what I said. That is what I thought. Is there any more you want to know about it?”

Maci jumped into the conversation, adding that she was surprised to hear Jen and Larry Edwards thought she was manipulating her son.

“Watching the show and kinda seeing and hearing how they were feeling… it was kinda shocking to me. I did not realize that the feelings and beliefs of me manipulating Bentley — or us manipulating Bentley,” Maci said, referring to herself and Taylor. “I didn’t know that existed. I didn’t know that’s how y’all felt.”

Jen and Larry then brought up Ryan’s history of addiction, saying if Bentley became addicted to drugs down the road that she wouldn’t “give up on him.” Larry said, “You wouldn’t turn your back on him..”

Maci never intended for Ryan’s parents to forsake him. “I don’t think that y’all should,” she clarified. “I never thought that should happen or even wanted you to.”

Larry Became Angry When Confronting Maci & Taylor

While Maci was in the middle of attempted to explore herself, Larry cut her off. “Hold on,” he interjected. “You said that we put him in an unsafe situation, which let me tell you something never would that ever happen. Ever. Tell me what we did and when?”

Larry positioned himself on the edge of his seat as he spoke to Maci. It irritated Taylor, who had a list of reasons to explain why he didn’t like Bentley hanging around his paternal family.

“When you’re forcing [Bentley], when y’all are showing up to something and you’re telling him to ‘Go over there and give your dad a hug, go take a picture with your dad,’ Bentley is a child,” he said, becoming stern. “Stop forcing a relationship on the child.”

As Taylor spoke Larry said back, “I’m glad you said that. Remember that.”

Mimi Jen Feels ‘Caught in the Middle’

Jen Edwards, also known in the family as “Mimi,” explained that she felt “caught in the middle” of this family feud.

“You know how much we love Bentley and you know how much we wanted to support Ryan’s recovery and it’s so hard,” she told Maci. “I mean if you put yourself in our place and if Bentley had a problem down the road I know for a fact that you would do everything in your power to support him.”

Jen didn’t seem to blame Maci for Bentley withdrawing from them. “We would obviously love to spend more time with him but we understand that he’s got school, sports, friends, all that,” she told Dr. Drew. “So it’s OK.”

Larry had a different time. “She’s limited some [time], sure,” he told the reunion host. “I don’t know if I’m blaming her for it.”

But Taylor wasn’t going to let the Edwards guilt his wife. “Since I’ve been around I know this woman has bent over backward to make sure Bentley kept a relationship with them through everything that Ryan has put us through,” he said.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss the season nine reunion of Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

